Knoxville's Offense Shines Early in Win over Portland

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC won 1-0 against Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to five games, tied for the longest in USL League One.

Elsewhere, AV Alta FC drew 0-0, allowing Knoxville to climb to fourth in the league standings.

Portland entered the match as the league leader in fouls, and the physicality showed -the teams combined for over 30 fouls, with One Knox committing 17.

The visitors started strong, controlling early possession. Knoxville's first shot came from Angelo Kelly in the 10th minute.

The first real opportunity for One Knox came in the 19th minute, appropriately, via a free kick. Callum Johnson took the kick and crossed it to Dani Fernandez on the far side, but his header missed just wide.

In the 31st, Kelly found Nico Rosamilia just outside of the six-yard box, who played it to Babacar Diene in front of the goal. A deflection off multiple defenders left the ball at Diene's feet, and he finished, but the goal was ruled offside.

Diene would be a man on a mission to get back the goal that was taken from him.

The first goal, that would stand, for One Knoxville came in the 37th minute. Fernandez crossed it to a wide-open Mikkel Goling outside the box. Goling loaded up and finessed a rocket from 25 yards out into the right side of the goal. Goling knew it was good when it left his foot, holding up his hand and turning around as the ball hit the back of the net giving One Knoxville a 1-0 lead.

Diene nearly doubled the lead several times. He forced two diving saves late in the half and sent another shot just wide in the 43rd minute.

Knoxville finished the half with 10 shots and 58% possession. Most of Portland's control came in the opening 10 minutes.

The second half slowed until the 75th minute when Diene's header from less than a yard out hit the crossbar. Kelly struck the bar again from the center of the box in the 86th.

Portland had one final chance in stoppage time - a grounded shot slipped through traffic, but keeper Sean Lewis made a crucial diving save to his right that ended the game and earned Knoxville all 3 points.

Final score: One Knoxville SC 1, Portland Hearts of Pine 0

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Mikkel Goling

Next home game: August 13 against Richmond Kickers







United Soccer League One Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.