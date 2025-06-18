Kickers Host Top-Seeded Spokane Velocity FC for Pride Night

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Facing the Front Runner: The Richmond Kickers (3-5-4, 13 pts) are set to face off with Spokane Velocity FC at City Stadium on June 21st. Kickoff between the two USL League One sides is slated for 7 p.m. Leading the pack in the USL League One standings, Spokane Velocity FC has tallied 25 total points this season, boasting a 7-1-4 record. Saturday's matchup will be the second of two contests between the two clubs scheduled for the 2025 regular season. Nearly a month removed from the last face-off that saw Spokane win a close 1-0 game at ONE Spokane Stadium, this matchup is the perfect opportunity for Richmond to push into the top five in the USL League One standings.

Mid-Season Stretch: June 7th's USL League One regular season matchup between the Kickers and Texoma FC featured early offensive action from both sides. Josh Kirkland slotted a beautiful shot past Texoma's keeper in the seventh minute, just one of Richmond's many scoring opportunities on the night. Assisting on Kirkland's goal was Matt Bolduc, who also earned Richmond Kickers Player of the Match. Bolduc helped the Kickers' offense build attacks through the evening. The New Hampshire native applied constant pressure to Texoma's defense, using his speed to make numerous runs into the final third. Texoma's offense was able to net two goals on the night, but Richmond's defense was crucial in building offensive attacks through long balls and defending set pieces effectively. The Kickers will share the pitch with Texoma FC again on October 11, 2025, in Sherman, Tx, at Sherman Bearcat Stadium for an 8 p.m. matchup.

Doing It All: Since returning to Richmond in February, Matt Bolduc has been an all-around weapon for the Kickers. In his 594 total minutes this season, the tenth-year pro has showcased his entire skill set. The midfielder netted his first goal of the 2025 season on May 25, versus Westchester SC. Defensively, Bolduc has accumulated 30 duel wins and intercepted four passes. Bolduc's real impact, however, does not appear on the stat sheet. Aside from his extreme composure and veteran presence, Bolduc plays a key role in the Kickers' offense, creating scoring chances for himself and his teammates by utilizing his quickness, body control, and precise passing. After two seasons away from the club, Bolduc continues to make his presence known on the pitch.

The Finish: In the 7th minute of the early June pairing with Texoma FC, Nils Seufert set up the attack with a long ball to Matt Bolduc. Bolduc sent a pristine cross into Josh Kirkland, who controlled the ball, made a defender miss, repositioned himself, and powered a shot from the top of the six-yard box, right past Texoma's goalie.

In celebration, the Richmond native darted to the corner to fire up the City Stadium crowd with a backflip. With five goals on the season, Kirkland sits tied in fifth place in the USL League One rankings. Kirkland's skillful control and finish was recognized by the league, being named a finalist for USL League One Goal of the Week for Week 14.

Postponed: The Kickers' USL League One regular season matchup against One Knoxville SC, originally scheduled for June 13th, has been postponed to a later date at Covenant Health Park. Full match information is still to be determined.

Next Home Match: Saturday's face off with Spokane Velocity FC will a premier matchup between the two League One sides. The Kickers are hosting Pride Night at City Stadium as well that night!

The following Saturday, June 28, the Kickers will host Lexington SC, a USL Championship side currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, for the third match of the Jägermeister Cup group stage. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Stadium as the club hosts First Responders Night presented by Bon Secours. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL League One

Date: June 21, 2025

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: City Stadium, Richmond, Va.

Forecast: 92/71F, Sunny

Promotion: Pride Night

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+







