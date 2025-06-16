Match Preview: FMFC vs. Westchester SC

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC return home for a mid-week battle with Westchester SC.

The 'Gos are looking to break a two game losing streak as they face 14th place Westchester SC. The 'Gos have seen a spark offensively when Midfielder, Chris Garcia, is on the pitch. He was able to find his first assist of the season as he connected with Lucca Dourado for the goal versus Spokane Velocity FC over the weekend. This marked Dourado's first goal of his professional career and first goal with Forward Madison.

FMFC VS. SPOKANE VELOCITY RECAP

The match started off evenly matched with both teams exchanging dangerous chances. Forward had several good looks off of a handful of corners within the first quarter of the game. The Mingos held strong in their defense against the threatening offense of the top-of-the-table, Spokane Velocity. Despite an exact fifty-fifty split in possession between both teams, Spokane broke the deadlock in the 22' minute with a quick strike from John-Brown that snuck past Schipmann. The Mingos continued to apply the pressure after the goal, including a tremendous chance by Nico Brown in the 31' that went just wide. The defense also held up their end, shutting down the touchlines and forcing Spokane to play up the middle of the pitch. Schipmann came up with some late-half heroics again tonight with two massive stops in the 37' and 40'. Barring the goal, the teams entered the break with nearly identical stats sharing exactly 50% of possession, 4 corners each and 242 passes for Spokane to Forward's 241. The Mingos showed their grit holding their own against the top team in the league.

An early second-half goal for Forward, sparked by halftime substitute Chris Garcia, got the Mingos back on track. Garcia found Lucca Dourado all alone inside the 18 and Dourado slotted the ball home to level the match. This marked the first goal for Dourado as a Mingo and first professional goal of his career. Spokane was able to find the lead again shortly after, however, with a one-v-one goal that Reedy was able to slip past keeper, Bernd Schipmann. Madison's Aiden Mesias sent the Spokane keeper flying with an incredible rip in the 75' that glanced off the post. Forward remained relentless in their pursuit of an equalizer in the second half with another chance going just over the bar in the 80' off the foot of Damia Viader. Schipmann kept the result within reach with an unbelievable goalline save in the 89'. The Gos never let up as they continued to fight for the equalizer culminating in a free kick at the top of the box in the final minute of stoppage that went over the bar.

Similar to several matches so far this season for Forward, the 'Gos found themselves without a result despite exemplary stats. The Mingos finished the match with 55% possession, 10 shots and led in saves, corner kicks, passes and entries into the final third. Forward will look to bounce back from this match with a midweek versus Westchester SC just on the horizon. With several players coming back from injury and play continuing to look solid, the Mingos should be hopeful of their chances to turn things around and find themselves back in the win column.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Westchester SC.

Effective Possession: Not just holding the ball, but using it to create chances and advance play.

Compactness: Maintaining a tight shape to deny space between the lines and in dangerous areas.

Clinical Finishing: Capitalizing on chances created. Taking shots when opportunities arise and putting them on target.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvWES

Wednesday, June 18th, 2025

7:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 1-3-6

WES: 1-4-5







