Chattanooga Red Wolves Continue Unbeaten Run against FC Naples

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

With third-place Chattanooga facing off against fourth-place Naples, this clash was bound to be intense and unpredictable. Both teams, known for their disciplined play and high-intensity approach, brought that energy to the pitch in a game that lived up to the hype.

What made this matchup particularly intriguing was the contrast between their possession stats and attacking styles-Chattanooga and Naples hold the lowest possession percentages in the league, yet both continue to create danger in the final third. That trend continued in this fixture.

The action started early. Within minutes, Jerez came up big for Chattanooga with a crucial stop, seconds before O. Hernandez nearly opened the scoring with a strike that clipped the far post. Chattanooga pushed hard in the opening 10 minutes, generating multiple chances and keeping the Naples backline under pressure. Ramos added to the offensive surge with a shot on target that was skillfully denied by the Naples keeper.

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute when Naples' J. Weiss connected with a beautifully placed header to put his team up 1-0. But the response from Chattanooga was swift and emphatic-just three minutes later, Michael Knapp rose above the defense to head in the equalizer and make it 1-1.

As the first half neared its end, the game exploded with energy. In the 40th minute, Naples retook the lead at 2-1, only to be answered again in the 42nd minute. O. Hernandez delivered a pinpoint assist to P. Hernandez, who coolly finished to tie the game at 2-2 before halftime.

Halftime Stats:

Score: 2-2

Possession: Naples 67%

Shots: Chattanooga 11, Naples 3

Despite Naples dominating possession, Chattanooga's high press and attacking grit resulted in a more dangerous offensive output.

The second half saw both teams dial up the intensity, though the scoreline held firm. The pace and urgency were palpable, as each side hunted for a winner. Yet after all four goals came in a frantic 10-minute stretch late in the first half, the final 45 minutes were a tactical chess match, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Final: Chattanooga 2 - 2 Naples

This result keeps Chattanooga's unbeaten streak alive through their last five matches. The team continues to show remarkable resilience and cohesion in the 2025 season-an impressive turnaround under head coach Scott McKenzie, who has played a pivotal role in rebuilding and reenergizing the squad following a difficult 2024 USL League One campaign.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will return to their home turf July 5, 2025 to face off against One Knoxville SC at 7PM. The Den will be hosting a Red Out so come in all your red gear! Don't miss out on this unbeaten run, and come experience the energy of the Den! Purchase tickets with the link below:

