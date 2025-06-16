Forward Madison Release Specialty Pre-Match Top in Honor of Juneteenth

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC is excited to launch its first pre-match top in celebration of Juneteenth. Local artist, Brooklyn Doby, designed the pre-match top with input from members of the Featherstone Flamingos - an inclusive group of Forward fans that celebrates Black culture. During the month of June, 25% of all proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Progress Center for Black Women.

This is the second top that Forward Madison has commissioned local artistic representation in collaboration with Featherstone Flamingos. During the 2020 season, FMFC wore a Black Lives Matter warm-up top all season long, designed by Mike LeRoy with proceeds benefiting YWCA. Featherstone Flamingos and Forward Madison FC have a long standing collaboration on charitable merchandise pieces around Black History Month as well.

"Featherstone is proud to partner with FMFC and Brooklyn on the design," said Founding Member of the Featherstone Flamingos, Kyle Carr. "We feel it's important to highlight black voices, issues, and celebrations both in Madison and beyond. The Progress Center for Black Women does amazing work for Black Women in the Madison community and we hope these contributions will get them closer to achieving their goal of creating more empowered leaders."

Brooklyn Doby was born and raised in Madison, WI. She is a painter, muralist, and an Edgewood College art therapy graduate. She's passionate about creating art that represents women of color and highlights African American beauty. Her work reflects her love for acrylic paint and abstract portraiture. She is also a newly self-taught digital artist. Her art strives to create imagery that is diverse, unique, and inclusive. When others witness her art, she hopes that it provokes positive change. She believes that the most impactful component about art making is that it can be shared amongst others, both through the product and the process.

"I am very thankful to Forward Madison for providing a platform for underrepresented artists in the community to be able to share their stories and to create space for so many diverse cultures and diasporas to be spotlighted," said Doby. "This has been yet another amazing opportunity in my artist career to show my children, future generations, and others who look like me; that their dreams aren't as unreachable as they may seem."

In honor of Juneteenth, Brooklyn chose to create a design that captures the essence of family, culture, strength, and ancestral roots. Her intentional use of the colors red, green, black and yellow symbolize the blood shed of those who fought for the liberation of Black people and the prosperity of Africa. Her imagery showcases music, food, and gathering to represent unity and freedom, and to highlight the celebration of past, present, and future.

The 2025 Juneteenth Pre-Match Top will be worn by the players before the match on June 18th as Forward Madison FC celebrates Juneteenth. Team-issued tops will be sold starting at halftime during the match and will be signed by the respective players with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Progress Center for Black Women.

The Juneteenth Top is available for purchase now online or in the Flamboyance Team Store starting Wednesday, June 18th, at the FMFC Juneteenth Celebration Match at 7pm CT. Starting at $28, fans can purchase a ticket to the match and scarf, designed in collaboration with Featherstone Flamingos, with the Juneteenth Celebration Pack. $5 from each pack sold will be donated to Progress Center for Black Women.

About the Progress Center for Black Women: The Progress Center for Black Women is the legacy Founder Sabrina Madison wants to build for the greater Dane County area. It brings all her work under one roof, quite literally, and represents a long-term commitment toward the progress of Black women and families.The Center opened its first home in Fitchburg in fall 2018 after meeting an ambitious fundraising goal. From annual photos with Santa to coaching Black women to accomplish their career and entrepreneurial goals, we were able to create unique programming for Black women and their families.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.