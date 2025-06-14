FMFC Fall Just Short in Tough 1-2 Loss to Spokane Velocity

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos put on a gritty performance and nearly hold on against top-of-the-table Spokane.

Lineup Notes

SPK: #23 Valdez, #13 Opara, #4 Garcia, #12 Miller, #18 Waldeck, #77 Lewis, #6 Fernandez (87' Denton), #17 John-Brown (81' Jome), #8 Vinyals (81' Gil), #11 Reedy (67' Akale), #9 Brett (67' Pelaez)

Subs not used: #1 Bilichuk, #5 Lage, #22 Wells

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #16 Crull, #4 Osmond (83' Chilaka), #5 Mehl, #77 Brown (67' McLaughlin), #10 Mesias (78' Dietrich), #6 Murphy Jr, #3 Viader, #17 Gebhard, #70 Dourado (78' Galindrez), #24 Bartman (46' Garcia)

Subs not used: #18 Graffin, #36 Lapsley

Match Action

The match started off evenly matched with both teams exchanging dangerous chances. Forward had several good looks off of a handful of corners within the first quarter of the game. The Mingos held strong in their defense against the threatening offense of the top-of-the-table, Spokane Velocity. Despite an exact fifty-fifty split in possession between both teams, Spokane broke the deadlock in the 22' minute with a quick strike from John-Brown that snuck past Schipmann. The Mingos continued to apply the pressure after the goal, including a tremendous chance by Nico Brown in the 31' that went just wide. The defense also held up their end, shutting down the touchlines and forcing Spokane to play up the middle of the pitch. Schipmann came up with some late-half heroics again tonight with two massive stops in the 37' and 40'. Barring the goal, the teams entered the break with nearly identical stats sharing exactly 50% of possession, 4 corners each and 242 passes for Spokane to Forward's 241. The Mingos showed their grit holding their own against the top team in the league.

An early second-half goal for Forward, sparked by halftime substitute Chris Garcia, got the Mingos back on track. Garcia found Lucca Dourado all alone inside the 18 and Dourado slotted the ball home to level the match. This marked the first goal for Dourado as a Mingo and first professional goal of his career. Spokane was able to find the lead again shortly after, however, with a one-v-one goal that Reedy was able to slip past keeper, Bernd Schipmann. Madison's Aiden Mesias sent the Spokane keeper flying with an incredible rip in the 75' that glanced off the post. Forward remained relentless in their pursuit of an equalizer in the second half with another chance going just over the bar in the 80' off the foot of Damia Viader. Schipmann kept the result within reach with an unbelievable goalline save in the 89'. The Gos never let up as they continued to fight for the equalizer culminating in a free kick at the top of the box in the final minute of stoppage that went over the bar.

Similar to several matches so far this season for Forward, the 'Gos found themselves without a result despite exemplary stats. The Mingos finished the match with 55% possession, 10 shots and led in saves, corner kicks, passes and entries into the final third. Forward will look to bounce back from this match with a midweek versus Westchester SC just on the horizon. With several players coming back from injury and play continuing to look solid, the Mingos should be hopeful of their chances to turn things around and find themselves back in the win column.

Goal Summary

1-0 SPK, John-Brown (22')

1-1 MAD, Dourado (48')

2-1 SPK, Reedy (57')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, SPK - Reedy (13')

Yellow, MAD - Garcia (67')

Yellow, MAD - Mehl (72')

Yellow, SPK - Bench (90+3')

Yellow, SPK - Garcia (90+6')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at home as they face off against Westchester SC on Wednesday, June 18th at 7pm CST.







