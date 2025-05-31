Forward Madison FC Draw against Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







USL Jägermiester Cup Round 2 sees Forward Madison FC take a point in Chattanooga.

Lineup Notes

CHA: #1 Smith, #4 Watters, #5 Ayimbila (Lelin 79'), #6 Wessels, #8 Reis (Morris 46'), #10 Bentley, #11 Ramos, #14 P. Hernandez (Alhassan 79'), #16 Gomez (Green 52'), #17 O. Hernandez, #22 Kinzner

Subs not used: Jerez, Jnohope, Vazquez

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #3 Viader, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr, #7 Dietrich (Carrera-Gacía 46'), #8 Boyce, #11 Garcia (Bartman 62'), #16 Crull, #19 Galindrez, #77 Brown (Sousa 62')

Subs not used: Lapsley, Mesias, Dourado, Mclaughlin

Match Action

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC jumped to an early 2nd-minute lead. Forward Madison then controlled possession for much of the first half. Clear opportunities were scarce, though the 'Mingos threatened in the 35th minute when a Damiá Viader free kick skidded across the box, narrowly missing two onrushing players. The Red Wolves later had a free kick that sailed just above the goal.

Forward Madison maintained possession to begin the second half, creating an early opportunity in the 48th minute when Chris Garcia's shot from just outside the box hit the post. The Mingos then made offensive substitutions, bringing on forward Nazeem Bartman and attack-minded defender Ferrety Sousa to boost their attack. In the 69th minute, a series of chances led to a Forward Madison penalty kick. Devin Boyce converted the penalty, scoring from 12 yards to level the match at 1-1.

With the match tied at the end of the regulation, the game headed to penalties to decide who receives the extra point in the standings. In the penalties Red Wolves Goalkeeper Jason Smith saved two of the Mingos Penalties leading to Chattanooga Red Wolves taking the extra point in the USL Jägermeister Cup standings.

Goal Summary

1-0 CHA, Bentley (2')

1-1 MAD, Boyce (71')

Penalty Shootout Summary

CHA

Bentley (MAKE), Wessels (MAKE), Vazquez (MAKE), Ramos (MAKE)

MAD

Carrera-García (MAKE), Viader (SAVED), Boyce (MAKE), Murphy Jr. (SAVED)

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Viader (40')

Yellow, MAD - Murphy Jr. (43')

Yellow, CHA - Gomez (46')

Yellow, CHA - Bench (74')

Yellow, MAD - Sousa (78')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for Pride Night as they take on Union Omaha next Saturday at 7pm CST.







