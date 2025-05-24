Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 Against Portland Hearts of Pine

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC draw 1-1 in their first matchup against Portland Hearts of Pine in their brief home stand.

Lineup Notes

POR: #1 Morse, #3 Messer, #5 Lopez Jr. (Mohamed 46'), #6 Langlois (Poon-Angeron 11'), #7 Vinberg, #10 Wright, #14 Washington (Liadi 62'), #17 Reilly (Karmara), #19 Wright Cabrera, #22 Varela (James 80'), #77 Wada

Subs not used: Keegan, Oladapo

MAD: #2 Chilaka, #3 Viader (Galindrez 56'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce (Dourado 85'), #16 Crull, #17 Genhard (Bartman 68'), #21 Carrera-garcia (Dietrich 85'), #25 Sousa, #36 Lapsley, #77 Brown (Garcia 56')

Subs not used: Finnerty, Graffin, Binns

Match Action

The Mingos wasted no time in getting on the board in their first-ever matchup against Portland Hearts of Pine. Getting into the box early, Forward Madison was able to draw a foul leading to a phenomenally placed penalty kick by Midfielder, Devin Boyce, to put the Mingos on top. The offensive pressure from Madison would continue throughout the first half as they dominated with 56% possession. Portland would, however, level the score with a goal in the 35th minute.

"We always keep believing that we can win the game," said Defender, Michael Chilaka. "No matter what the score or how the game is going, we keep believing we can win."

The Mingos would continue their dominance in possession of the match, boasting an impressive 66% in the second half. While Madison would continue to create chances on the offensive side of the ball, defense was the name of the game for the second half. Winning 57% of the duels during the second half and boasting several defensive stops including an excellent block from Defender, Timmy Mehl, in the 81st minute of the match, the Mingos kept the score even and gained another point in the league standings.

"It's always nice to play in front of the home crowd," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glasear. "We want to reward them with some wins, so we'll come back hungry to play in front of the home crowd here next month."

"I think our play is improving and our training is improving," said Midfielder, Devin Boyce. "We just need to get a result and get the confidence going that those results are going to keep coming."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Boyce. (7')

1-1 POR, Messer (35')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Viader (38')

Yellow, POR - Lopez (41')

Yellow, POR - Varela (45'+3')

Yellow, MAD - Garcia (67')

Yellow, POR - Poon-Angeron (69')

Yellow, POR - Kamara (72')

Yellow, POR - Vinberg (76')

Yellow, POR - Wright (90'+3')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back on the road as they take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, May 31st at 6 pm. Don't miss out on the action, watch the match here on ESPN+!







