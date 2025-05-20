Forward Madison FC Announce Addition of Two Youth Clubs to Strategic Partnership

May 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is pleased to announce the addition of Sonic SC and McFarland SC as members of its Partner Club Program. Both clubs have shown a dedication to providing a positive environment for their players to learn and grow. Each club has a desire to work in collaboration with other area clubs to create a pathway for young players to reach towards the highest levels of youth soccer.

"We are proud to represent the greater Fitchburg area and honored to join this partnership with Forward Madison FC," said Sonic SC President, Phil Mattsson-Boze. "Sonic has always focused on breaking down barriers so kids of all backgrounds can learn, develop, and fall in love with the game. Partnering with FMFC allows us to amplify this mission, offering our players a clearer vision of their potential and the pathways that open up through hard work and quality coaching. This collaboration reflects our belief that soccer can be a powerful connector, and we are excited about what it means for our families and the broader community. When we work together across clubs, we all move forward. We're thrilled to be part of this movement."

By working together, FMFC and the partner clubs will enhance opportunities for young players, coaches and families in the community.

"McFarland Soccer Club is very excited to be a part of the Forward Madison FC Partner Program," said McFarland Soccer Club Director of Coaching, Andy Witt. "It is a wonderful opportunity for both our players and our coaches to be able to learn from all of the incredible expertise that Forward has to offer. In addition, we really appreciate the chance to partner with outstanding soccer clubs from around Madison in a communal effort to make the soccer experience more beneficial for all of our soccer players. We cannot wait to get started on working with Forward and our fellow youth clubs in this program."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome McFarland SC and Sonic SC to the Forward Madison FC Partner Club program," said FMFC Academy Director, Aaron Hohlbein. "I've had the opportunity to watch teams from both clubs compete on the field and have been struck by the quality of play. Both organizations have consistently impressed us with their dedication to player development, fostering not only athletic skill but also a true passion for the game. Their vision for youth soccer, emphasizing holistic growth and a clear pathway for aspiring athletes, is aligned with the core values of our existing partner clubs. This expansion strengthens our collective ability to cultivate top-tier talent and create an even more robust and interconnected youth soccer landscape in the Madison area."

With the addition of Sonic SC and McFarland SC the FMFC Partner Club Program has now reached six clubs from across the greater Madison area, including Cap East SC, Oregon SC, Sun Prairie SC and Waunakee SC, thus offering more opportunities for players to learn and grow.

