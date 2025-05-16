Forward Madison FC to Host International Friendly against Club Tigres U23 Team

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC will take on Liga MX side, Club Tigres, U23 team at Breese Stevens Field on June 25th at 7pm. The international friendly marks the first-ever meeting between the clubs and continues FMFC's annual tradition of hosting an international friendly at Breese Stevens Field.

"We are excited to continue this Club tradition of hosting international friendlies," said Forward Madison FC COO, Conor Caloia. "Tigres is a global brand and we look forward to having their reserve team in Madison."

Based out of Monterrey Mexico, Club Tigres was founded in 1960 and has seen major success both in Liga MX, the top level of Mexican professional soccer, and internationally. The Club has been crowned league champions eight times, have won the Copa MX three times and, in 2020, won the CONCACAF Champions League. As a result of winning the CONCACAF Champions League title, Tigres earned a slot in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, making it all the way to the final against Bundesliga Club, Bayern Munich. They finished runners-up after falling 1-0 to Bayern but were the first CONCACAF club to ever reach the final in the Club World Cup.

"We're happy to play an international exhibition against Tigres U23s," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "The notoriety and history of that club speaks for itself. It will be an exciting test for our guys to go up against their top young players."

Club Tigres is arguably one of the biggest clubs in Mexico and boasts one of the most loyal fan bases. Playing in Estadio Universitario, the club routinely starts in front of sold-out crowds, largely in part due to their 39,000 season-ticket-holders. Taking on their reserve team in June will be massive for Forward Madison and will mark their 6th year hosting an international friendly at Breese. Tickets for this match are now available at forwardmadisonfc.com.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2025

Forward Madison FC to Host International Friendly against Club Tigres U23 Team - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.