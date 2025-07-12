FMFC Defeat Greenville Triumph Tonight

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Tonight's match started off with a bang with an early goal from Lucca Dourado off of a beautiful cross from Nico Brown in the 5'. Forward's defense held strong against Greenville's attack with John Murphy Jr. making a big play to curb a breakaway just after their goal. The Mingos kept the pressure on and won a free kick in a dangerous area in the 20'. This was hotly contested by Greenville's #42 and resulted in Bubb being shown a red card and disqualified from play in the 21'. Nico Brown had an incredible curling strike in the 40' that forced the keeper to tip it just over the bar. Madison continued to dominate the first half through to the half-time whistle maintaining 64% of possession, having taken six shots and completing 238 passes.

The second half started with a big save from keeper, Bernd Schipmann. The Mingos offense remained red hot with another goal from Derek Gebhard in the 56' assisted by Luca Dourado. Forward kept on the gas with several shots on goal including an incredible rip from Nico Brown in the 67' that forced an insane save from Greenville's keeper. Chilaka came up with a massive block in the 75' to keep Greenville at bay. Despite an incredible defensive effort from Forward, Greenville was able to find a goal in the 86' off of a free kick. The 'Gos wouldn't be kept off the scoresheet for long, though, with Juan Galindrez finding the back of the net in the 90'. The Mingos would go on to secure all three points in a much-needed 3-1 victory at home tonight.

"That was a good win today," said FMFC striker, Derek Gebhard. "That felt like Forward Madison." Forward will look to continue the momentum coming off of this win into next Wednesday's match against Charlotte Independence at Breese.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Dourado (5')

2-0 MAD, Gebhard (56')

2-1 GVL, Marsh (86')

3-1 MAD, Galindrez (90')

Disciplinary Summary

Red, GVL- Bubb (21')

Yellow, MAD-Garcia (27')

Yellow, MAD-Mesias (45 +3')

Yellow, MAD-Graffin (85')

Yellow, GVL- Corvino (90 +2')

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias, #11 Garcia (Viader 59'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Galindrez 70'), #24 Bartman (Graffin 75'), #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 59'), #77 Brown

ALL SUBS USED: #36 Lapsley, #13 Ereku

GVL: #1 Rankenburg, #3 Polak (Corvino 82'), #5 Fricke, #42 Bubb, #4 Sims, #18 Evans, #12 Lee (Anguiano 70'), #21 Soto (Benton 70'), #9 Robles (Mensah 63'), #25 Castro, #7 Zakowski (Marsh 70')

Subs: Torman, Patti

Next Match

Next up, FMFC host Charlotte Independence in a mid-week matchup at 7pm on Wednesday July 16th at Breese Stevens Field for May the Forward be With You Night!







