Late Score Sends WSC to Heartbreaking 2-1 Loss at FC Naples

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Karsen Henderlong's right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner beat keeper Dane Jacomen in the 83rd minute to give FC Naples a come from behind 2-1 win over WSC Saturday night in Naples, Florida.

Juan Carlos Obregón converted on a penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal just 14 minutes in to put WSC up 1-0, before Jayden Onen tied the match in the 33rd minute with right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner, assisted by Henderlong following a set piece situation. The match stayed tied at 1-1 at the break, with neither side breaking through until Henderlong's late score.

The heartbreaking loss drops WSC to 2-5-6 in USL League One play. WSC's next match will be a July 16th home rematch with Spokane, followed by road matches at Knoxville (July 19) and their final Jägermeister Cup match at Detroit City (July 26) to round out the month.







