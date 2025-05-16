Forward Madison FC Sign Brazilian Forward Lucca Dourado

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Forward, Lucca Dourado, on loan from USL Championship club, Birmingham Legion FC, pending league and federation approval. A proven playmaker and goal-scorer, Dourado, comes as a welcome addition to the Mingo's offense mid-season.

"Lucca is an exciting mid-season addition from Birmingham Legion in the USL Championship," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He is a young, hungry and talented goal-scorer who we feel could play in a few different roles for us. His goal-scoring history in college is solid and he is determined to come in and prove himself to help the team."

Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, Dourado made a splash on the collegiate stage at the University of Central Florida earning Sun Belt Conference All-Conference First Team honors four seasons in a row. Dourado's offensive talents were on full display during his collegiate career with the striker netting 43 goals in 69 total appearances with a stellar shot conversion rate of 22.5 percent and shooting accuracy of 47.1 percent.

"I'm very excited to join this team," said Dourado. "You know, it's a great opportunity - a new challenge for me. Coming from Birmingham Legion, it was great there, but now it's time for a new focus and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. I'm excited to start and start scoring goals."

Following his stunning college career, Dourado was signed to his first professional contract in January of 2025 with USL Championship club, Birmingham Legion FC. The 25-year-old has seen the pitch during two matches this season for Birmingham, clocking 41 minutes on the field. Dourado comes to Forward mid-season as the team continues to struggle with injuries. Bolstering the Mingo's offense and strengthening the attack, Dourado's arrival to Madison is just what the doctor ordered.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.