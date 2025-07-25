Forward Madison FC Sign Midfielder Isaac Angking on Loan for the 2025 Season

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed midfielder, Isaac Angking, on loan from Rhode Island FC, pending league and federation approval. A proven central midfielder, Angking comes with a wealth of experience in some of the top leagues in the US. His arrival in Madison will hopefully provide the boost that the Mingos need to fight back into playoff contention this season.

"We're extremely pleased to add Isaac on loan," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He's a two-way midfielder with quality, vision and strong movement. Isaac has a fantastic background at higher levels and is hungry to come in and show his quality in Madison."

Angking, a Rhode Island native, began his career playing for local youth team, Bayside FC Bolts. Then at the age of 14, Angking joined the New England Revolution Academy U-19 side. While at the Revolution Academy, he was selected to the senior squad as an MLS Home Grown Player. Angking made four appearances in the senior team before he was loaned out to, then USL League One side and club affiliated, New England Revolution II where he scored two goals and made eight appearances before being released at the end of the season. During this time period, Angking also made several appearances for the US Youth National Team between 2016-2018 scoring three goals over 16 appearances.

In December 2020, Angking's international career began with a call-up to the Puerto Rico National Team's January 2021 training camp. He made his debut on January 19, 2021, entering as a 68th-minute substitute in a 1-0 victory over the Dominican Republic. His first goal for Puerto Rico came on June 2nd of the same year, scoring the third goal in a 7-0 defeat of the Bahamas National Team. He then joined MLS Next Pro side, Columbus Crew 2, in 2022, playing in 19 matches and totaling 1,137 minutes. During that inaugural season he scored one goal and provided one assist, helping Crew 2 win the MLS Next Pro Playoffs.

Most recently, in April of 2024 Angking signed with USL Championship club, Rhode Island FC, playing 83 minutes across eight matches. He concluded the 2024 season with two goals, one assist, and a USL Championship Eastern Conference title.

Angking comes to Forward Madison mid-season as the team works to get back on track after dealing with several injuries early-on in the season. "I'm extremely excited to join this special group of guys," said Angking. "I also want to thank the staff for giving me an opportunity to showcase my skills. I'm here with a chip on my shoulder, willing to help the team in whatever way possible so we can turn this ship around. It's been a warm welcome ever since I landed, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for this beautiful club. Come on, Flamingos!!!"







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.