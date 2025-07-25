FC Naples Announces "Beat the Birds Bundle" for August 6 and 9 Home Matches

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples will host two crucial home matches in early August with fan-focused themes, exclusive promotions, and a limited-time bundle ticket offer to bring Southwest Florida together in the stands.

August 6 - White Out Night vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC (8:00 p.m.)

The August 6 match will be nationally broadcast on CBS Sports, marking one of the most high-profile games of the season. FC Naples will wear their white away kits and call on all supporters to participate in a "White Out" by wearing white in the stands.

The club will host a White Out Raffle featuring exclusive prizes, including a signed white away jersey, a signed FC Naples white hat, and additional white-themed items to be announced. Fans can take advantage of special merchandise promotions, including 15% off all white-colored items at the team store (excluding hats), and an added 20% discount for season ticket members.

August 9 - First Responders Night vs. Texoma FC (7:30 p.m.)

FC Naples will honor Southwest Florida's local heroes during First Responders Night on Saturday, August 9, when the team faces Texoma FC.

The evening will kick off with community engagement activities throughout the concourse, including booths by the Collier County Sheriff's Office, North Collier Fire Department, and the team's community partners. Family-friendly entertainment will include face painting and balloon artistry for young fans. The match will open with a Color Guard presentation from North Collier Fire Department, accompanied by live bagpipes. The walkout kids, honorary captain, and national anthem performance will be coordinated in collaboration with first responder agencies.

Both matches are critical as FC Naples continues its push toward the USL League One playoffs. With playoff implications on the line, a nationally televised match, and a community celebration, the club looks forward to filling the stadium with the energy and support of Southwest Florida fans.

