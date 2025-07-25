Match Preview: Birmingham Legion FC vs FMFC

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to Jägermeister Cup action on Saturday, July 26th, as they travel to Alabama to face off with Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium. This matchup marks the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Following an exciting win on Wednesday, the Mingos are looking to use this momentum as they head into this weekend's match. With two Forward players on loan from Legion, it should be an entertaining matchup for both sides!

FMFC VS. TRM 7/23 USL LEAGUE ONE MATCH RECAP

The match started off feisty with Forward successfully defending an early corner from Tormenta. The Mingos found their way into dangerous areas several times in the first quarter of the game including a goal from Dourado that was called back for offside in the 12'. Forward continued to apply the pressure on offense, having another great look in the 27' from Bartman that went just over the bar. The stalemate was finally broken in the 28' with a beautiful rip from Dourado that found the back of the net and sent the Mingos up 1-0. Tormenta went on an offensive tear following the Forward goal, but the FMFC defense was able to fend them off including an unbelievable boot save by Schipmann in stoppage. The 'Gos kept them out of the net up until the halftime whistle.

Tormenta had a shot on an empty net early in the second half after beating Schipmann but sent it wide of the net. Play got chippy as the match went on with several yellow cards being dolled out to Tormenta. Madison die-hards were thrilled to see a fan-favorite, Devin Boyce, subbed on in the 79' returning from injury. Tormenta remained on the aggressive attack, forcing Forward to lock-in and lock-down on defense. With nine added minutes of stoppage, the Mingos had to put on a defensive clinic to hold the lead. Forward held strong and got the result at the final whistle, securing all three crucial points tonight and moving FMFC up in the league table.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Greenville Triumph SC.

Lucca Dourado Continuing His Form: Lucca now has 5 goal contributions since joining the Forward Madison. His ability to link play and connect with his teammates has been key to Forward Madison scoring open play goals. With him going against his former team, he is going to have a little extra motivation to perform.

Capitalize on Chances: Facing a skilled Championship level team, the Mingos must capitalize on limited opportunities. This is a common challenge in previous encounters with Championship sides, and will be key to getting a result in Birmingham.

Maintain possession: If the Mingos can control possession and set the pace of the match, they have a chance to wear down their opponents and open up scoring opportunities for themselves.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvBHM

Saturday, July 26th, 2025

7:00 pm CST kickoff

Protective Stadium

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORD

MAD: 1-1-1

BHM: 2-0-1







