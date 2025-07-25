Ten-Man Portland Stuns Pittsburgh in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - There's drama, and then there's drama.

Portland Hearts of Pine's matchup with USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC was the latter almost from start to finish-a chaotic, explosive affair that saw Hearts starting goalkeeper Kash Oladapo sent off in the 29th minute, the two sides combine for four goals in 11 minutes midway through the second half, and Portland's other goalkeeper Hunter Morse-who started the evening expecting to enjoy a rare night off-make a match-winning save during the penalty shootout.

Got all that?

The two sides came into tonight's USL Jägermeister Cup match mathematically eliminated from the Cup playoffs, and with little left to play for but pride.

But a young Hearts team that is rounding into form in the heat of the summer-and that already has a US Open Cup win over a Championship team under its belt during its inaugural season-is built to play on, well, heart, and was not about to back down against its more highly regarded opponent.

Not that the match went according to plan from the beginning, though.

In the 29th minute, Oladapo received a straight red card for a denial of goal-scoring opportunity offense when he took Pittsburgh's Charles Ahl to the ground. Ahl was one-on-one with Oladapo after Shandon Wright misplayed a bouncing ball, and Oladapo was left with two choices: let Ahl shoot, or take him down. Oladapo went with the second option, leaving referee Edson Carvajal with little choice but to show a red card to Portland's starting goalkeeper.

Hunter Morse was substituted on in place of the unlucky Mickey Reilly, and was called upon immediately when Pittsburgh's free kick was at first blocked, then sent in his direction on a putback attempt. In his first action of the night, just seconds after tying his laces and putting his gloves on, Morse gathered up the shot and ended the threat.

In the 64th minute, Titus Washington brought the crowd to its feet when he capped off a spectacular team movement. Michel Poon-Angeron broke up a Pittsburgh attack and flicked the ball to Ollie Wright with the back of his heel; Wright then dribbled down the field and turned a Pittsburgh defender inside out before threading a long pass through to Washington. Washington took two touches, then blasted the ball past Jacob Randolph and into the back of the net.

The lead, however, lasted all of five minutes, until Bertin Jacquesson tied it up for Pittsburgh.

Game on? Game on.

One minute later Washington repaid Wright by breaking free down the right sideline and feeding the London-born winger in the middle of the field. Wright made no mistake, slamming the ball home to restore Portland's lead.

Three goals in seven minutes quickly became four in 11 though, when Jacquesson tied it up again in the 75th minute on a penalty kick.

Under USL Jägermeister Cup rules, tied matches go straight to penalties, and 15 minutes after Jacquesson scored his penalty to tie the match, the contest went to PKs to decide it.

The Riverhounds went first, and Max Broughton scored with their first attempt to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. Wright followed for Portland, and scored low to his right to tie the shootout at 1-1.

Jorge Garcia then stepped up to the spot for Pittsburgh, steadied himself, took aim at the goal, and followed Wright's lead, sending the ball towards the bottom right corner. Morse guessed correctly and dove to his left though, parrying the ball away and giving Hearts the advantage they would never squander: Jay Tee Kamara, Masashi Wada, Titus Washington, and Patrick Langlois were all on target for Portland, and when Langlois found the back of the net-with another shot low and to the right-Fitzpatrick Stadium erupted in unbridled celebration.

Red smoke and the sounds of Cher's "Believe" filled the Portland air, with the win sending the Hearts faithful home ecstatic, and sending the Hearts players into their mid-season break riding a five-match unbeaten streak.

Coach Bobby had this to say about the team's performance: "I thought they really showed a lot of character. They dug in, limited their chances. I thought we probably had the best chance in the first half. When you're down a man, you just have to stay in the game, you know. And that's what we did. And no matter who you play, you're gonna get a chance to score, so make sure you're not down to zero when you get that chance and take it. And we took the two chances. I think you're watching a lot of them grow up. You know, they're playing men's football now, and they're starting to look more like men than they did two months ago, I would say. I think they're coming to grips with what being a professional means, and really accepting that challenge."

GOALS

POR - Washington 64' (O. Wright), Wright 72' (Washington)

PIT - Bertin Jacquesson (71'), Jacquesson (75' PK)

PENALTIES

POR - Ollie Wright (score), Jay Tee Kamara (score), Masashi Wada (score), Titus Washington (score), Patrick Langlois (score)

PIT - Max Broughton (score), Jorge Garcia (saved), Charles Ahl (score), Danny Griffin (score), Sean Suber (score)

DISCIPLINE

YC - Shandon Wright (POR 52'), Bertin Jacquesson (PIT 52'), Evan Southern (POR 66'), Wright (POR 87')

RC - Kash Oladapo (POR 29')

LINEUPS

PORTLAND - Kash Oladapo, Nathan Messer, Shandon Wright, Sean Vinberg, Mo Mohamed, Walter Varela (Ollie Wright 61'), Michel Poon-Angeron (Masashi Wada 67'), Pat Langlois ©, Mickey Reilly (Hunter Morse 31'), Evan Southern (Jay Tee Kamara 67'), Natty James (Titus Washington 61')

Unused substitutes - Colby Quiñones, Kemali Green

PITTSBURGH - Jacob Randolph, Sean Stuber, Max Broughton, Luke Biasi (Guillaume Vacter 46'), Junior Etou, Charles Ahl, Danny Griffin ©, Bradley Sample (Jackson Walti 46'), Jorge Garcia, Jason Bouregy (Pablo Linzoain 82), Bertin Jacquesson

Unused substitutes - Perrin Barnes, Augi Williams, Breto Ydrach, Brigham Larsen, Ben Martino







