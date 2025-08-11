FC Naples Defeats Texoma in Thrilling 2-1 Victory

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples delivered a thrilling 2-1 victory over Texoma at the Paradise Coast Stadium, showcasing resilience and attacking quality in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

The evening held special significance as FC Naples honored local heroes during First Responder Night, recognizing the dedicated service of Southwest Florida's firefighters, police officers, and paramedics. Opening ceremonies featured a stirring tribute as Guns 'n Hoses, Pipes 'n Drums of Southwest Florida led out the honor guard, setting a respectful and celebratory tone for the evening.

FC Naples took the lead in the 23rd minute when #12 Ian Garrett found the back of the net with a well-placed finish, assisted by #9 Karsen Henderlong. FC Naples doubled their advantage just before halftime when #3 Julian Cisneros scored an extraordinary goal during an extra minute of play, giving the home side what appeared to be a comfortable two-goal cushion. However, Texoma refused to go quietly, pulling one back through #8 Luke McCormick in the 91st minute, setting up a tense finish that saw FC Naples hold on for three crucial points.

Garrett's clinical finish, set up perfectly by Henderlong's vision and precise passing, opened the scoring and gave FC Naples the early advantage they needed. The goal marked Garrett's first of the season, and he emphasized the team's unity as a key factor in their success. "To be honest, I think we have such a good collective mentality. No matter what's going on in the league or with other teams, we kind of just focus on ourselves," Garrett explained. "We really have such a close-knit squad that we play for each other no matter what's going on."

Head coach Matt Poland was pleased with his team's overall performance. "In the first half we did a lot of positive things. We defended overall really well and obviously scored two beautiful goals," Poland noted. "It's frustrating that we allowed that goal, but ultimately, seeing out the game and getting three points at home is always a great way to end the week."

Looking ahead, Poland emphasized the importance of recovery after a demanding stretch. "Right now, it's about rest and recovery. We had three matches in the last eight days, and it's been really hard on the guys' bodies physically. So first we'll rest, then recover, and then we'll start preparing for our next road game."

FC Naples Takes to the Road on August 16 and August 27

FC Naples supporters won't have to wait long for more action, as the team embarks on two critical away games that can be streamed live on ESPN+. On Saturday, August 16, FC Naples will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to face Forward Madison at the historic Breese Stevens Field. The road trip continues on Wednesday, August 27, when FC Naples travels to Knoxville for a highly anticipated rematch against One Knoxville at Covenant Park as the team fights to secure its place in the USL League One Playoffs.

FC Naples Returns Home on August 30 to take on Westchester Soccer Club

Following their challenging two-match road swing, FC Naples will return to the Paradise Coast Stadium on Saturday, August 30, to host Westchester Soccer Club. This homecoming match will provide an excellent opportunity for Southwest Florida soccer fans to welcome their team back home and create the electric atmosphere that has become synonymous with FC Naples home matches.

FC Naples feeds off the enthusiasm of their supporters, and these upcoming games represent perfect opportunities for fans to be part of something special as FC Naples fights to secure its place in the USL League One Playoffs. Tickets for the August 30 home match against Westchester Soccer Club start at just $11 and are available now at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







