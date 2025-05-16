Jacks Win Fourth Straight, Defeat One Knoxville 3-1

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence knocked off the unbeaten One Knoxville SC Friday night, winning 3-1 and extending their winning streak to four games.

#7 Luis Alvarez, #99 Christian Chaney, and #26 Souaibou Marou all found the back of the net in the victory.

One Knoxville came into the match as the only unbeaten team in the league, having won three and drawn three. Over five total meetings, the Tennessee side also had never lost to the Jacks.

After the two sides felt each other out for the first 15 minutes, it was the Jacks that got on the board first. Alvarez picked up the ball on the edge of the box, nutmegged his defender, and fired from a tight angle, beating One Knoxville goalkeeper #1 Sean Lewis.

One Knoxville found success down the flanks in the first half, but center backs Javen Romero and Nick Spielman were dominant within their own penalty area, combining for five clearances.

Twice, the Jacks nearly made it 2-0 in a span of seven minutes. #6 Omar Ciss fired from just outside the box, but his strike just missed the bottom corner in the 28th minute and a redirection from #99 Christian Chaney went over the top in the 35th minute.

One Knoxville absorbed the pressure and then foudn the equalizer. After earning a corner kick, One Knoxville captain #4 Jordan Skelton got on the end of the corner. His first header was saved by #28 Matt Levy, but Skelton followed up his miss to make it 1-1.

A feisty first half ended tied with all to play for in the second 45.

The Jacks were quick to take back the lead in the second half through a gorgeous counterattack. Alvarez slipped through #18 Alfredo Midence, who then slid it across wonderfully in stride to Chaney who fired into the roof of the net.

Midence now leads the league with four assists.

Down a goal, One Knoxville poured on the pressure to tie it back up. However, the Jacks were relentless defensively, not allowing the visitors any high-danger opportunities for large portions of the second half.

The closest One Knoxville came to tying it was in the 82nd minute. Captain Clay Dimick made a crucial block on a One Knoxville strike bound to hit the back of the net and seconds later, Levy stood tall on a shot fired at him from 10 yards out.

Ciss was inches from putting the game away in the 86th minute. A highlight-reel backheel pass from #9 Jon Bakero found the midfielder, but a diving fingertip save from Lewis saved the game.

Again, pressing for the equalizer, One Knoxville sent bodies forward into the box in stoppage time, but they ended up being their downfall.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, #5 Javen Romero's clearance sent away Marou, who made zero mistake, finishing cooly with his left foot for his fourth goal in two games and giving the Jacks the insurance they had been looking for.

QUOTES:

Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's current confidence level:

"I think it's great that we're finding ways to create chances and make plays and then finding ways just to win. We've dealt with adversity for a couple weeks in being behind. And today, we conceded the equalizing goal and hung in the game and still managed to push it well enough to win."

Jeffries on getting off to a good start:

"It was nice, it relaxed us for a couple minutes, but they are a good side, they put us under. Disappointed a little bit with the way the their goal played out, but I thought we kept our heads and kept our composure and still managed to do the things we wanted to do."

Javen Romero on the team winning four in a row:

"Getting our fourth win in a row, I mean, it's perfect, builds confidence each game, but definitely we don't think we're the best or anything. We've got to keep working hard training hard every day at training and just fight for what's next."

Christian Chaney on the team scoring at least three goals in four straight games:

"Like I said after the first game that we had together, it was a project, it's not something that happens overnight. We had to get a rhythm, we got to get used to each other. And now, the locker room is tight. Things are nice. The level of play is quality. I think now it just focusing on keeping the ball out of our net. And once we do that, you already know we can score, so let's see where it goes from there."







