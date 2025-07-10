Charlotte Independence Add Honduran Midfielder Nata Martinez

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of 23-year-old Honduran midfielder Nata Martinez to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

Martinez recently impressed during a trial period with the club, earning praise for his energy and ability to contribute in multiple roles.

"Nata has impressed us on trial with his energy, work rate, and capacity to play a couple of positions on our roster. He will provide depth and competition in wide areas, especially as we enter a busy stretch of our season," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries.

Martinez last played for North Carolina FC on an academy contract in the 2021 USL League One season. He spent three years developing in the NCFC Academy prior to his first-team involvement.

Earlier this summer, Martinez competed in The Soccer Tournament 2025 with Newtown Pride FC, helping the side reach the quarterfinals of the high-stakes, winner-take-all competition.

He now sets his sights on making his professional debut with the Jacks.

