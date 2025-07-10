Los Pájaros Are Flying High

The start of the USL League One season seemed bleak for Texoma. In the club's first 6 league games, the team were only able to earn 1 point out of a possible 18 and were rock bottom of the league table. With only 6 goals scored and 17 conceded, Los Pájaros also had the worst goal difference of the league, standing at -11.

Since then, Los Pájaros are undefeated in league play and have a 5-0-3 record, winning 18 points and moving up to 6th place in the standings. The question on the top of everyone's mind? What's going on with Texoma FC?

Belief

When the squad was asked what has led to their recent run of form, one thing has remained constant in their answer; belief. Captain Jordan Chavez said that during the rough stretch of form early on in the season, the team leaned on belief to get through and persevere. Pressure makes diamonds and Los Pájaros are a testament to that statement.

Honors for All

So far this season, 6 different players have been named to the USL League One and USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Week: Solomon Asante, Teddy Baker, Angelo Calfo, Javier Garcia, Diego Pepi, and Ajmeer Spengler. Goalkeeper Javier Garcia has had a terrific run of form since debuting for Los Pájaros in May, keeping 3 clean sheets and making 21 saves.

These past two months have seen Garcia win Save of the Week in back-to-back weeks, named May's Player of the Month, and nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2025 USL1 Mid-Season Awards. Ajmeer Spengler has seen his fair share of personal plaudits, being named Player of the Week once, nominated for June Player of the Month, and nominated for Player of the Year for the 2025 USL1 Mid-Season Awards. 19 year-old defender Reid Valentine has been named to USL's Young Players on the Rise 3 times this season and also finds himself nominated for Young Player of the Year for the 2025 USL1 Mid-Season Awards.

On Your Left

At the start of the season, Texoma FC was missing at one time 7 players on match day due to visa delays. Players like Luke McCormick, Teddy Baker, and Maciej Bortniczuk were all waiting on the sidelines as visas were being processed. As soon as players were being approved, the results for the squad kept improving. The aforementioned players provided fresh legs for a tired squad and an injection of energy on the pitch.

Since the visa players have joined the squad, they have amassed a whopping 10 goal contributions in all competitions; 43% of Los Pájaros total goals.







