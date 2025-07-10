Match Preview: FMFC vs Greenville Triumph SC

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to action on Saturday, July 12th, as they host Greenville Triumph SC at Breese Stevens Field. This matchup marks the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Following a hard-fought loss last weekend, the Mingos are looking to bounce back with renewed focus and determination. With a fresh week of preparation behind them, Forward Madison is set to face Greenville at home this weekend.

FMFC VS. TEXOMA FC ONE MATCH RECAP

The Mingos started the match with early chances yet again. Nazeem Bartman took a free kick from a dangerous spot in the 10' that went just wide of the goal. A ball into the box sat up nicely for Garrett McLaughlin in the 20' but he was unable to bury it as it came off of his left foot. Despite possession and chances leaning in Forward's favor, Texoma was first to the scoresheet with a tap-in in the 24' after a spilled save from Schipmann. Schipmann quickly turned it around with a huge save in the 32' to add some positivity to his 31st birthday. The Mingos continued to apply the pressure with a rip from Garcia in the 34', another from Bartman in the 43' and yet another from Murphy Jr. in the 43' as well. The Gos took a big blow in first-half stoppage when Sousa was shown a straight red, leaving the team to play a man down for the remainder of the match. Forward had a glimmer of hope just before half when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage, but McLaughlin couldn't find the net on this one despite consistently burying penalties for the Mingos since his return from injury this season. The ref blew the whistle just after the missed penalty sending the Gos into the locker room a goal down.

The second half started with back to back offensive attacks, one from a corner and another from a free kick but neither resulted in a goal for the 'Gos. Forward remained relentless in their attack through the second half but continued to come up empty. Texoma found a second goal in the 77' leaving an insurmountable hill for Forward to climb as they were unable to find the comeback in the remaining minutes. Despite out-shooting and out-possessing Texoma, Forward went home without any points gained from Texas.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Greenville Triumph SC.

Contain Castro: With 9 goal involvements in 14 appearances, Leo Castro is a crucial player for Greenville Triumph SC. Limiting his touches will be key to minimizing Greenville's significant scoring opportunities.

Win Segments: We can break the game down into quarters. Winning or tying each segment will lead to a positive outcome.

Shoot Earlier and Shoot Often: The Mingos must be willing to take risks when shooting, whether from outside the 18-yard box or with a one-touch finish, rather than waiting for the perfect shot.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvGVL

Saturday, July 12th, 2025

7:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD:1-5-6

GVL: 4-6-4







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.