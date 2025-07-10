Match Preview: WSC vs. FC Naples- July 12, 2025

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Greenville Blanks WSC In Home Rematch: Maybe weather delays equal triumphs for a veteran USL League One club. The Greenville Triumph did not make it to New York until early morning on July 2, but it did not slow their first half play as they jumped out early and rode a trio of first half scores to a 3-0 whitewash of WSC before 2,120 at the Stadium at Memorial Field. Greenville stormed out the gates early, with Rodrigo Robles scoring a brace and Chapa Herrera converting from the penalty spot in the first half, and Gunther Rankenburg turned back 12 shots to earn the clean sheet, giving the Triumph consecutive wins for the first time this season. WSC was outshot 14-12 in the match, and was dealt their second straight loss at home by a three score differential, having lost to AV Alta at home 5-2 on June 15.

Visiting Success... WSC enters tonight 2-2-2 in USL League One road matches, coming off their 2-1 win at Forward Madison on June 18. This begins a stretch of three road matches in their remaining four July matchups as well. Three of their four overall wins (two USL League One, one US Open Cup) have come on the road. In their last seven matches at home, six in USL League One play, they are 0-3-4.

Against The Top Of The Table: WSC is currently1-4-3against the current top eight in the USL League One table, with a 1-2-1 mark on the road against the clubs currently in playoff qualifying spots.

Getting Back On The Board: WSC enters tonight looking to break a streak of two consecutive matches where they have been shutout (Jägermeister Match at Pittsburgh and at home vs. Greenville). One of the most prolific scoring clubs in their inaugural season, they have been outscored 10-3 in their last four matches.

Obregón On Top: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 11 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has six USL League One tallies two more than teammate Connor McGlynn. Obregón is tied with three others in assists with two as well. His 41shots in league action is first amongst all players and his six goals in league play tie him for second overall, just one behind league leader Leonardo Castro. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Dane's W's: Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen (Pittsburgh, Pa.) hasmade a solid return in net for WSC, starting each of the last four matches. Jacomen has recorded all four of WSC's wins thus far in their first season, two in US Open Cup and two in USL League One, and all on the road. His 24 saves put him 8th in USL League One play.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 22 chances created rank sixth in the league so far, and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 14th.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 5th in scoring in USL League One with 19 goals, tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and in conversion rate (18%) and 9th in shots at 140.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-3-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 27 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 12 of the club's 16 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: Their next match will be home for a July 16th home rematch with Spokane, followed by road matches at Knoxville (July 19) and their final Jägermeister Cup match at Detroit City (July 26) to round out the month.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.