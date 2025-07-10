The New York Cosmos are back

July 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PATERSON, NJ - The famed New York Cosmos are returning to the field-and returning to North Jersey-in early 2026.

The Cosmos will return to competition in March 2026 as a new member of United Soccer League (USL) League One, the second division of the USL's fast-growing men's pyramid. The Cosmos' new home will be Hinchliffe Stadium, a National Historic Landmark in Paterson, NJ. Hinchliffe Stadium once was home to Negro League baseball teams like the New York Black Yankees, the New York Cubans and the Newark Eagles. Twenty members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame played at Hinchliffe Stadium, including Paterson's own Larry Doby.

Hinchliffe Stadium was renovated, restored and reopened in 2023 as a 7,800-seat, multi-sport venue that anchors a $110 million initiative which includes senior housing, a child care facility, the Muth Museum dedicated to Negro League Baseball and a parking garage. Hinchliffe Stadium also will be home to the Cosmos' first women's team, as well as a soccer museum dedicated to Cosmos history.

"Hinchliffe Stadium is an economic driver for the region, ¬Â said Mr. Adofo-Wilson, a Paterson native who is the co-owner/developer of Hinchliffe Stadium and the new majority owner and Chairperson of the Cosmos. "Bringing the Cosmos to Hinchliffe Stadium will give us an additional anchor for Hinchliffe Stadium, the City of Paterson and North Jersey. It will also give young people in our region the opportunity to watch exciting, affordable professional sports in their backyard. ¬Â

"Since acquiring the New York Cosmos in 2017, our primary goal has always been to preserve the rich history of America's most iconic soccer club, ¬Â said Thomas Larsen, the Cosmos' outgoing general manager. "It is extremely gratifying to know that new generations of fans will be able to experience the excitement of Cosmos soccer at a revitalized venue overlooking the New York City skyline and within a league structure that rewards on-the-field success through promotion and relegation. ¬Â

The Cosmos last played in New Jersey from 1977 through 1984, when the likes of Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Giorgio Chinaglia helped draw massive crowds to Giants Stadium in East Rutherford.

"As we stand just three days away from the FIFA Club World Cup final, a little over two weeks away from the Premier League Summer Series, and look ahead to the excitement that awaits us in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there's no better time or place to announce the return of the New York Cosmos to Northern New Jersey, ¬Â Governor Phil Murphy said. "I am thankful to all of the wonderful leaders and our partners in the legislature whose support makes moments like these possible. From national championship winning teams to global soccer events and the rebirth of storied clubs, together we are quickly transforming New Jersey into the soccer capital of the world. ¬Â

Mr. Adofo-Wilson will be joined on the club's board by Vice Chairman and Head of Soccer Giuseppe Rossi, a product of nearby Clifton, NJ, who starred for Villarreal, Fiorentina and the Italian national team before ending a long and successful playing career in 2023. Sapna Shah, a New York-based entrepreneur and angel investor whose work with Red Giraffe Advisors focuses on sports organizations with minority founders, also lends her expertise.

The club's day-to-day operations will be managed by CEO Erik Stover, an award-winning sports executive who served as the Cosmos' chief operating officer for nearly a decade (2012-21). Mr. Stover is a long-time North Jersey resident and his professional ties to the region include stints as managing director of the New York Red Bulls (2008-11) and assistant VP, operations of Giants Stadium (2000-05).

The Cosmos' Paterson era will be defined by proactive commitment to the community and a mission to embody the ambition and diversity of Passaic County and North Jersey, one of the country's most cosmopolitan and talent-rich regions. Under Mr. Rossi's direction, the club intends to prioritize youth player development, while championing inclusivity and access in and around Hinchliffe Stadium and across the American soccer landscape.

"I grew up here and I still play here. There's talent everywhere and many of these kids have great potential but aren't getting a real chance like they would in other footballing nations, ¬Â Mr. Rossi said. "One of our goals is to give those young men and women an opportunity to sign a professional contract and to develop in a first-class environment. ¬Â

"In anticipation of the World Cup returning to the United States next year, we are profoundly proud to announce the arrival of the most famous American soccer club to Paterson, ¬Â Mayor André Sayegh said. "The New York Cosmos once featured the greatest player of all time, Pelé, and energized Giants Stadium for years. Now, the team will have the same impact on the historic Hinchliffe Stadium. ¬Â 

In conjunction with next year's return to competition, the Cosmos will sport a refreshed version of the iconic blade-and-ball logo conceived in 1971 by artist Wayland Moore (with colors chosen by founding General Manager Clive Toye). Unveiled July 10, the modernized badge remains unmistakably Cosmos and was designed by Mark Jenkinson and Shawn Francis. The Cosmos' uniforms and training gear will be introduced in the months to come. They'll be produced in partnership with New York City's Capelli Sports.

North Jersey Pro Soccer has acquired the Cosmos' intellectual and physical property, history and heritage from New York Cosmos LLC, an entity controlled by Rocco B. Commisso since January 2017. New York Cosmos LLC will retain a minority ownership stake in the club.

The Cosmos will accept membership deposits beginning July 11.







