Marcelo Lage Signs with the Kickers, Bolsters Backline

The Richmond Kickers are thrilled to announce that veteran centerback Marcelo Lage has signed with the club to finish out the 2025 season. Lage began his career with USL Championship side, the Las Vegas Lights, before joining the Spokane Velocity the following year.

"We have the ability to create and score goals but we have to improve in the area of keeping the opposition off the scoreline on game day," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "Marcelo is a proven defender who also has the ability to start the attack, and at times, finish in the run of play and on set pieces. We welcome his presence on the pitch and in the locker room as we head into the second half of the league season."

Lage came to a mutual termination agreement with Spokane Velocity at the end of June, giving the Kickers the opportunity to add another veteran to the club's roster.

In his first season with the Las Vegas Lights, the centerback helped to lead the team in goals with four of them across 18 starts and 25 total appearances. He earned Player of the Month recognition from the Lights in September of that year before moving over to Spokane in 2024. Lage played in 24 matches for Spokane in their first year, with 23 starts, helping the first year club to a finish as the 2024 USL League One Runners up. In his 2,088 total minutes last season, Lage recorded 106 clearances and tallied 110 duel wins - 65% of his duel attempts.

En route to his professional career, Lage began his collegiate play at George Washington University in 2018, where he started all 17 games, notched four total points, and earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team.

The 6-5 defender transferred to Coastal Carolina for his sophomore season, playing in 18 games and netting a goal. Lage's breakout season came in 2020-2021, as he led Coastal Carolina in scoring with 11 points, including five goals, and was named to the Sun Belt Conference Championship All-Tournament Team. As a senior in 2021, Lage started nine games and found the back of the net twice for the Chanticleers.

He transitioned to Hofstra University as a graduate student for the 2022 season, where he appeared in 21 games, recorded 1711 minutes on the pitch, and notched three goals for the Pride.

As a youth player, the Massachusetts native trained with the New England Revolution and the Boston Bolts before heading to college.

Throughout his career, Lage has showcased his ability to create attacks from the back line and put shots on frame. The newest Richmond Kicker joins a group of young defenders that has worked to shut down numerous high-powered offenses this season. Lage's combination of pace, towering frame, and veteran mentality makes him dangerous on set pieces and difficult for opposing offenses to get around in the final third.

"Looking forward to playing in front of some great fans and for a historic club like Richmond," Lage said. "I'm excited to be on the east coast and grateful for the opportunity."

Catch Lage and the rest of the Kickers side back in action on July 12 as they take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at City Stadium.







