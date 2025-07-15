Match Preview: FMFC vs Charlotte Independence

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to action on Wednesday, July 16th, as they host Charlotte Independence at Breese Stevens Field. This matchup marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season but the first time at home. The Mingos drew 1-1 in their last matchup in Charlotte.

Following a thrilling win on Saturday against Greenville Triumph, the Mingos are looking to keep the momentum going into this midweek matchup. With a few days of rest, training and a win behind them, Forward Madison is set to take on Charlotte and former FMFC Forward, Christian Chaney. This will be the first match back at Breese for the former-Mingo following his two year run with the team, and the 'Gos will need to limit his chances as he's sure to be hungry for a goal in front of his former home-crowd.

FMFC VS. GREENVILLE TRIUMPH ONE MATCH RECAP

Tonight's match started off with a bang with an early goal from Lucca Dourado off of a beautiful cross from Nico Brown in the 5'. Forward's defense held strong against Greenville's attack with John Murphy Jr. making a big play to curb a breakaway just after their goal. The Mingos kept the pressure on and won a free kick in a dangerous area in the 20'. This was hotly contested by Greenville's #42 and resulted in Bubb being shown a red card and disqualified from play in the 21'. Nico Brown had an incredible curling strike in the 40' that forced the keeper to tip it just over the bar. Madison continued to dominate the first half through to the half-time whistle maintaining 64% of possession, having taken six shots and completing 238 passes.

The second half started with a big save from keeper, Bernd Schipmann. The Mingos offense remained red hot with another goal from Derek Gebhard in the 56' assisted by Luca Dourado. Forward kept on the gas with several shots on goal including an incredible rip from Nico Brown in the 67' that forced an insane save from Greenville's keeper. Chilaka came up with a massive block in the 75' to keep Greenville at bay. Despite an incredible defensive effort from Forward, Greenville was able to find a goal in the 86' off of a free kick. The 'Gos wouldn't be kept off the scoresheet for long, though, with Juan Galindrez finding the back of the net in the 90'. The Mingos would go on to secure all three points in a much-needed 3-1 victory at home tonight.

"That was a good win today," said FMFC striker, Derek Gebhard. "That felt like Forward Madison." Forward will look to continue the momentum coming off of this win into next Wednesday's match against Charlotte Independence at Breese.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Charlotte Independence.

Continue Scoring Moment: For the first time this year in league play, the team scored three goals in a single match. Maintaining this offensive momentum will be crucial for the group to secure another three points.

Christian Chaney & Souaibou Marou: Chaney and Marou have combined for half of the teams goals this season and with Chaney coming back to Madison for the first time after spending two seasons here, there is going to be extra motivation to score on his end. Limiting his chances and making it difficult for him to be dangerous will be important for the Mingos to get a result.

Good Things Happen to Those Who Take Chances: The team took 13 shots with 6 on target in the last game and scored 3 goals. Simply put, the team was clinical and focused on making their chances count. The 'Gos will need to find a way to repeat this in order to get a second win in a row this Wednesday.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCLT

Wednesday, July 16th, 2025

7:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD:2-5-6

CLT: 7-4-3







United Soccer League One Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.