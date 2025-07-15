Keegan Has Contract Confirmed, Mahlamäki Camacho to Depart

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Forward Jake Keegan has had his performance-based contract guaranteed through the end of the season.

Keegan, who came off the bench to score the stunning extra time goal that sent Hearts' US Open Cup match against Hartford Athletic to penalties, is the fourth-leading goalscorer in USL League One history. He has appeared in a total of 10 matches for Portland this season, starting three. He captained the side in the USL Jägermeister Cup match against Rhode Island FC, and was also in the starting XI for league matches against South Georgia Tormenta FC and AV Alta FC.

"I'm happy to be here for the rest of the season," said Keegan. "We have a great group here. There's a lot of potential, for sure, and now it's just about realizing it. Getting results in this league is about grinding and fighting for each other in the tougher moments, and I think that's what we did on Saturday night, and hopefully we can continue with that."

In addition, Portland Hearts of Pine and Samuel Mahlamäki Camacho have mutually agreed to an early termination of Mahlamäki Camacho's contract.

"Sam has been a model professional during his time at Hearts, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future," said head coach Bobby Murphy.

Finnish center back Mahlamäki Camacho made eight appearances for Hearts this season, starting USL Jägermeister Cup matches against Detroit City FC and Rhode Island FC, and league matches against Union Omaha, South Georgia Tormenta FC, and FC Naples.







