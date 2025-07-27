Defeat in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO- Texoma FC (0-1-3, 1 Point) ended their USL Jägermeister Cup run with a loss to USL Championship side, Colorado Springs Switchbacks (2-1-1, 7 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 37' - Juan Tejada (COS)

Yellow Card 40' - Reid Valentine (TXO)

Substitution 45' - Yosuke Hanya - ON; Anthony Fontana - OFF (COS)

Substitution 50' - Brennen Creek - ON; Charlie Adams - OFF (COS)

Goal 51' - Quenzi Huerman (COS)

Substitution 53' - Alejandro Padilla & Lamin Jawneh - ON; JP Jordan & Preston Kilwien - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 69' - Levonte Johnson - ON; Jonas Fjeldberg - OFF (COS)

Yellow Card 73' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Substitution 74' - Brayan Padilla - ON; Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Goal 79' - Tyler Clegg (COS)

Substitution 81' - Marco Micaletto - ON; Juan Tejada - OFF (COS)

Yellow Card 82' - Isaiah Foster (COS)

Substitution 85' - Diego Pepi & Damian Iamarino - ON; Luke McCormick & Ajmeer Spengler - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 87' - Marco Micaletto (COS)

Goal 90+3' - Quenzi Huerman (COS)

Defeat in the Mountains

Texoma FC ended their maiden USL Jägermeister Cup campaign in defeat against reigning USL Championship champions, Colorado Springs Switchbacks. The first half saw both teams go back and forth, with Texoma FC looking dangerous on the attack just as much as the Switchbacks. In the 37th minute, the home team would strike first off a Juan Tejada goal, taking the 1-0 lead into the half.

The second half would tip the scale the Switchback's way, scoring an additional 3 times in the last 45 minutes. Despite cameo appearances from Brayan Padilla, Lamin Jawneh, and USL Jägermeister Cup joint top scorer Diego Pepi, Los Pájaros couldn't manage to score, ending the game 0-4.

What Comes Next

Los Pájaros return to USL League One action against Charlotte Independence in their second to last away game before returning to Bearcat Stadium. This match will be the end of a trilogy between the two sides this season, both sharing one win each. With 12 goals total in their past two encounters, next Saturday's match is going to be one to watch.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







