Forward Madison FC Announces Girls Youth Development Academy

May 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: In our commitment to support and grow opportunities for female soccer players in the greater Madison-area, Forward Madison FC is thrilled to announce the upcoming tryout dates for its U13-U19 Girls Youth Teams. This marks an exciting and significant step in the growth of the club's youth development program and underscores Forward Madison's commitment to advancing soccer opportunities for young athletes in the Madison-area. By creating youth programming for local girls, the stage is set to complete the player pathway pyramid as FMFC works towards a foothold at the Women's Amateur and Professional levels. (FMFC Host W-League Showcase)

"It has always been our goal at Forward Madison to provide our community with growth opportunities for all soccer players in the Madison-area," said FMFC Director of Soccer Operations and Development, Keith Tiemeyer. "As the club moves closer to establishing a presence in the women's professional space, we feel that it is our responsibility to create an avenue for young girls to have a development pathway leading to the highest levels of women's soccer."

These newly formed girls' teams will compete in the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) State League and US Youth Soccer (USYS) platforms, providing a high level of competition for aspiring young players. This initiative aligns with Forward Madison's overarching vision to cultivate a comprehensive development pathway for local players. By creating a consistent developmental, aspirational, and progressive culture, the club aims to nurture talent and provide a clear trajectory for young female players to reach their full potential.

"We are deeply committed to providing top-tier coaching and competitive platforms that will empower these athletes to grow both on and off the field," said FMFC COO, Conor Caloia. "The launch of these girls' teams is a testament to our dedication to the future of women's soccer in Madison."

Details regarding the specific tryout dates, times, and locations for each age group (U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, U18/19) are posted on the Forward Madison FC official website and social media channels. Interested players and their families are encouraged to visit these platforms for the latest information and registration details.

Forward Madison FC is excited to welcome talented young female athletes to be a part of this new chapter in the club's history and to contribute to the continued growth of soccer in the Madison-area.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a professional soccer club based in Madison, Wisconsin, competing in USL League One. Committed to community engagement and the development of soccer at all levels, the club strives to create a vibrant and inclusive soccer culture in the region. The expansion of its youth programming, including the launch of the Girls Youth Teams, reflects this ongoing commitment.

Tryout Dates and Locations

June 4 - Daleo Fields, Waunakee

5-6:30 - 2013

5-6:30 - 2012

5-6:30 - 2011

7-8:30 - 2010

7-8:30 - 2009

7-8:30 - 2007/2008

June 11 - Breese Stevens Field

5-6:30 - 2013

5-6:30 - 2012

6:30-8 - 2011

6:30-8 - 2010

8-9:30 - 2009

8-9:30 - 2007/2008

June 12 - Daleo Fields, Waunakee

5-6:30 - 2013

5-6:30 - 2012

5-6:30 - 2011

7-8:30 - 2010

7-8:30 - 2009

7-8:30 - 2007/2008







