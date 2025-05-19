Tormenta FC to Host Carter Payne Memorial Bowling Fundraiser on June 5

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC and the Ibis Foundation are proud to announce the return of the Carter Payne (CP2) Memorial Bowling Fundraiser, set for Thursday, June 5, 2025, at The Clubhouse in Statesboro, Georgia.

This all-ages event promises a fun and meaningful evening for fans, families and community members to come together and raise funds for a cause close to Tormenta's heart, supporting youth soccer and honoring the memory of former Tormenta FC player Carter David Payne, who tragically passed away in 2022.

Bowling start times will begin at 6:00 p.m., and each team of four will be joined by a USL League One or USL W League player, making for a spirited and competitive evening on the lanes. Cumulative team scores will determine the winners, with prizes awarded to the top teams.

In addition to the bowling tournament, guests can take part in a raffle drawing, featuring a variety of exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community partners. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship, created by the Ibis Foundation to honor Carter's legacy and ensure that financial barriers don't keep young players from experiencing the game he loved. Contributions directly support local youth through soccer development, scholarships and participation opportunities.

For those unable to attend, donations can be made online at: theibisfoundation.org/the-carter-payne-fund. For more information or to get involved, contact Jacci Schroeder at JSchroeder@TormentaFC.com.

Let's come together in Carter's honor to celebrate community, competition, and the beautiful game.







