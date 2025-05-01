Tunbridge Nominated for USL League One Player of the Month

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Mason Tunbridge has been nominated for USL League One Player of the Month for April. The 24-year-old led all players across combined league and Jägermeister Cup play with five goal contributions over just four matches and 265 minutes.

Tunbridge showcased his impact across multiple competitions, scoring against four different teams, Chattanooga Red Wolves, Portland Hearts of Pine, Charlotte Independence and Greenville Triumph. In addition to his five goals through four matches and 265 minutes, Tunbridge recorded 13 duels won, 11 completed long passes, a 72% passing accuracy rate, seven recoveries, six fouls won, six dribbles completed, five shots on target, four successful crosses and three chances created.

Tormenta FC returns to USL League One action on Saturday, May 10, hosting Spokane Velocity FC at Tormenta Stadium. The evening will feature Moms and Mimosas Night, with $2 mimosas for all fans. With ticket purchase, moms will receive a mimosa and flower.

