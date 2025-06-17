Gabriel Alves Named to USL League One Team of the Week
June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release
STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Gabriel Alves has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for the first time in 2025, following a stellar performance against Texoma FC on Saturday, June 14.
Alves broke the deadlock early in the 9th minute with his first goal for South Georgia, capitalizing on a rebound that fellow Brazilian, midfielder Gabriel Cabral, initiated. The Team of the Week nominee switched from goalscorer to assister in the 29th minute after a precise long ball by Alves allowed midfielder Aaron Walker to net his first regular-season goal of the year.
Alves and the South Georgia squad will remain away this Saturday, June 21, to face One Knoxville SC before returning home on Wednesday, June 25, for Western Wear Night against FC Naples. The following Saturday, June 28, the Ibis will host the Charleston Battery of the USL Championship in the annual Jägermeister Cup. Make sure you don't miss the action, and buy tickets now!
