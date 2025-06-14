Tormenta FC Battles to 2-2 Draw in First Meeting with Texoma FC

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC claimed a hard-earned point tonight with a 2-2 road draw versus Texoma FC in the first-ever clash between the two sides. Brazilian defender Gabriel Alves opened the scoring with his first Tormenta FC goal, and veteran midfielder Aaron Walker scored his first regular-season goal of 2025.

Alves broke the deadlock early in the 9th minute with his first goal for Tormenta, capitalizing off a rebound that fellow Brazilian, midfielder Gabriel Cabral, initiated.

Texoma responded in the 21st minute, leveling the score with a header following a defensive lapse, but Tormenta regained the lead before the half-hour mark. In the 29th minute, Walker netted his first regular-season goal of 2025, tucking away a composed finish after Alves delivered a precise assist from distance.

In first-half stoppage time, Texoma struck again to equalize the score 2-2, closing out a lively first half. Tormenta registered nine shots to Texoma's four in the opening 45 minutes, showing plenty of attacking promise as they looked to regain control in the second half.

The action continued for the ibis in the second half. Newly-signed centerback Makel Rasheed made his Tormenta FC debut in the 64th minute, adding fresh legs to the back line. In the 73rd minute, goalkeeper Austin Pack threw his body on the line, sliding into a collision with a Texoma forward to preserve the tie with a crucial, instinctive save. In the 81st minute, forward Sebastian Vivas struck a clever volley that flew just wide, coming painfully close to putting Tormenta back in front, but the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

South Georgia will remain away next Saturday, June 21, to face One Knoxville SC before returning home on Wednesday, June 25, for Western Wear Night against FC Naples. The following Saturday, June 28, the Ibis will host the Charleston Battery of the USL Championship in the annual Jägermeister Cup. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-2 Texoma FC

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Callum Stretch, Gabriel Alves, Oscar Jimenez, Thabo Nare, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral ©, Mason Tunbridge, Aaron Walker, Yaniv Bazini, Taylor Gray

TXO Starting XI: Garcia, Valentine, Kilwien, Chavez ©, Calfo, Ramos, Spengler, Baker, Perkins, Asante, McCormick

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 9', Gabriel Alves

TXO: 21', Will Perkins

TRM: 29', Aaron Walker (Assisted by Gabriel Alves)

TXO: 45+3'', Luke McCormick (Assisted by Philip Spengler)

Misconduct Summary:

TXO: 18', Ozzie Ramos (Yellow)

TRM: 24+', Oscar Jimenez (Yellow)

TXO: 45+', Will Perkins (Yellow)

TXO: 45+', Teddy Baker (Yellow)

TRM: 59', Gabriel Alves (Yellow)

TXO: 73', Maciej Bortniczuk (Yellow)

TXO: 90'+, Phillip Spengler (Yellow)







