Tormenta FC Falls Late to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Jägermeister Cup

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC congratulate Sebastián Vivas on his goal

STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC came up just short against USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night, falling 2-1 in a tight USL Jägermeister Cup clash at Al Lang Stadium.

Tormenta opened the scoring in the 28th minute, when forward Sebastián Vivas headed home a pinpoint cross from forward Jonathan Nyandjo. The goal marked Vivas' third of the season, all of which have come via headers.

Tampa Bay responded with an equalizer in the 79th minute. After holding firm through the closing minutes, Tormenta was seconds away from a Jägermeister penalty shootout when the Rowdies found the winner deep in stoppage time, claiming all three points.

With the result, Tormenta FC sits tied for second place in their Jägermeister Cup group, with three points through two matches.

Tormenta FC now returns home and to regular season play on Saturday, June 7, for Hops with Pops night at Tormenta Stadium. Facing Charlotte Independence, the match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. To celebrate Father's Day early, every dad will receive a brew and BBQ sandwich with ticket purchase.

