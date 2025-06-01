Chattanooga Defeats Madison with Grit, Goals, and PK Brilliance

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







Saturday night brought high drama as the Chattanooga Red Wolves secured a thrilling victory over Forward Madison in a match that had everything-early fireworks, physical play, tactical battles, and a clutch performance from goalkeeper Jason Smith in the penalty shootout.

The Red Wolves came out flying from the first whistle. Within the opening seconds, Matt Bentley tested Madison's keeper with a shot on frame, setting the tone for what would be an aggressive and fast-paced first half. Just moments later, in the second minute, Bentley struck again-this time finding the back of the net off a beautiful assist from Pedro Hernandez, giving Chattanooga a 1-0 lead almost instantly.

Chattanooga kept their foot on the gas throughout the opening minutes, dominating possession and pressing high to create further chances. Their crisp passing and creative combinations in the final third showcased their attacking intent, particularly as they continued to connect well in tight spaces.

Madison, stunned by the early deficit, gradually worked to settle into the game. The match began to even out around the 20-minute mark, with both sides creating chances but struggling to convert. Chattanooga's midfield control remained strong, and their defensive line stayed compact to maintain the slim advantage. The first half ended with the Red Wolves still in front, 1-0.

The second half started slower as both teams looked to reset and find a breakthrough. Madison's persistence paid off in the 69th minute when they were awarded a penalty, which they converted to tie the match at 1-1. The goal sparked an even more physical and emotionally charged final stretch, as both teams exchanged hard tackles and momentum swings.

Chattanooga made several key substitutions-bringing on Alhassan, Lelin, Vazquez, Morris, and Green-in an effort to regain the lead. Despite strong attacking pushes from both sides, neither team could find a winner in regulation.

As the whistle blew at the end of 90 minutes, the score remained 1-1, and the match was set to be decided by penalties.

In the shootout, both teams converted their first attempts. Madison missed their second and fourth shots, while Chattanooga held firm, calmly slotting home four consecutive penalties. The standout moment came from Jason Smith, who made two massive saves to deny Madison and seal the win for the Red Wolves.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.