Tormenta FC Signs MLS Draft Pick Makel Rasheed

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC has signed defender Makel Rasheed to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. The 6'4" centerback is eligible to make his Tormenta FC debut this Saturday, June 14, on the road against Texoma FC at Historic Bearcat Stadium (8:30 p.m. ET).

Rasheed, a 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection by Nashville SC (65th overall), joins Tormenta FC after recent stints with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro and Asheville City SC in USL League Two. The Pennsylvania native developed with Asheville City across multiple seasons, where he was a mainstay in their back line and gained valuable USL experience.

"Makel has been on our radar for a few years now," Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron said. "He has the potential to be a top central defender and needs a run of games, a period of his career where he can stay healthy, and show consistency. Our club has proved a fertile ground for players like Makel to find such form. Armed with that proof of concept, he's a guy who can forge a strong career.

"All players need to keep believing in themselves, but also have a few advocates out there who continue to help them, and to that end, Scott Wells over at Asheville City does a brilliant job of maintaining club relations and projecting guys he feels are at the level."

Rasheed played collegiately at the University of Indianapolis before transferring to Xavier University, where he made 29 appearances (28 starts) and tallied four goals and two assists. He helped anchor one of the top defenses in the country and was named to the 2022 All-BIG EAST Second Team.

After a two-match road stretch against Texoma this Saturday and One Knoxville SC, on Saturday, June 21, the Ibis will return home on Wednesday, June 25, to host FC Naples for Western Wear Night at Tormenta Stadium. The team will then welcome USL Championship's Charleston Battery on Saturday, June 28, in the Jägermeister Cup. Tickets to Tormenta Stadium are available.







