Tormenta FC W Downs Carolina Ascent 3-1 at Home

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia extends its win record at home with a 3-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC. Goalscorers Nikole Solis, Emma Tucker, and Lina Jaime secured Tormenta's triumph and marked their respective first goals for the club this season.

Tonight's match started with a bang, with forward Nikole Solis kicking off the scoring in the third minute. A far cross by Canadian attacker Flavie Dubé from the right side of the pitch made its way across the net to Solis, who then proceeded to tip the ball into the goal. Unfortunately for the visitors, the action did not stop there. In the 26th minute, a corner by the opening goalscorer gave way for defender Emma Tucker to get on the scoresheet with a clean header past the keeper.

However, Carolina Ascent did not go down into the half easily. A strike by the visitors from outside the 18 slipped past goalkeeper Cora Brendle, making the score 2-1 in the 42nd minute.

Eager to retaliate after Ascent's last-minute goal, Tormenta went into the second half looking for opportunities to score. Midfielder Chinatsu Kaio tried to get one for the Ibis, but her shot barely missed the target in the 79th minute and struck the crossbar instead. A foul on Lina Jaime in the visitors' box gave the Colombian attacker a chance to score from the spot. Jaime took the penalty, putting it cleanly past the opposing keeper to seal the win for South Georgia.

With another home win under their belts, the Tormenta FC W League squad are on the road again, this time facing off against South Carolina United Bantams. They're back at home on Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. to take on the Charlotte Eagles so make sure you get your tickets now!







