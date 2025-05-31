WSC Falls in Jägermeister Cup Home Match, 3-2

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester Soccer Club drops to 0-2 in Jägermeister Cup action after a 3-2 defeat to Hartford Athletic. Despite a hard-fought performance, the loss leaves them still searching for their first win in group play for the tournament.

The third-leading scorer in USL League One, JC Obregon, brought his goal-scoring form to the Jägermeister Cup, netting a brace from the penalty spot. In the 23rd minute, Obregon drew a foul from Hartford goalkeeper Anthony Siaha and converted the resulting penalty to open the scoring.

Just moments into the second half, Hartford responded when Sebastian Anderson set up Deshane Beckford for the equalizer in the 51st minute. Less than five minutes later, Obregon was taken down in the box again and made no mistake from the spot, restoring Westchester's lead with his second goal of the night.

After 20 minutes of high-tempo, back-and-forth action, Hartford's Samuel Careaga brought the score level once more, curling a strike into the top-left corner off a pass from Jonathan Jimenez Vargas. Heartbreak came late for Westchester, as Mamadoe Dieng pounced on a loose ball from a corner in the 88th minute and buried it to secure a dramatic win for Hartford Athletic.

Westchester Soccer Club is back at Memorial Field next Saturday, June 7, for a 7 p.m. showdown with One Knoxville SC. Jägermeister Cup action resumes later in June, as Westchester hits the road to face Riverhounds SC in Pittsburgh on the 28th.







