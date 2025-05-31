Jacks Take Two Points in Penalties against Lexington SC

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence completed a second half comeback and won in penalties Saturday night, knocking off Lexington SC in the USL Jagermeister Cup. The match finished 2-2 and the Jacks won 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

It was a strong first half for the visitors and their chances started in the fifth minute. Just called back to Lexington from the Jacks, #23 Alfredo Midence cut inside and fired off the crossbar.

Two minutes after #26 Souaibou Marou's left-footed effort went over the crossbar, Lexington fired back and got the game's first goal. A pretty counterattack sprung away outside back #12 Xavier Zengue and his centering cross met the foot of #71 Michael Adedokun who finished cooly into the bottom corner.

Lexington continued their pressure. Midence's cross in the 20th minute turned into a dangerous shot that nearly curled into the top corner and had to parried away by Charlotte goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy.

Lexington found success finding space in the midfield and driving at the Jacks defense. The Kentucky side totaled 10 shots in the first half to Charlotte's 6 shots. The Jacks did not find the target in the first 45 minutes.

Charlotte's #7 Luis Alvarez fired away from outside the box on the last kick of the first half, going just wide of #1 Logan Ketterer's goal.

Lexington picked up where they left off to start the second half and doubled their lead. Midence whipped in a lovely cross to the back post and #99 Cory Burke got enough of it to find the back of the net in the 50th minute.

However, the Jacks cut the lead in half quickly after. A lovely measured ball from Alvarez found Chaney, who dinked it over Ketterer to make it 2-1 in the 55th minute.

Lexington's #11 Marcus Epps nearly scored an eerily similar goal a minute later, but his dink went just wide.

Chaney continued to have chances for the Jacks. His glancing header was just knocked away in the 58th minute and a minute later, his spectacular bicycle kick effort went just over the bar.

Marou had his chances too. In the 69th minute, Alvarez led him nicely into space and 1-on-1 with Ketterer, but the bouncing ball was difficult to handle and his shot went wide.

Continuing to push for the equalizer, the Jacks went up a man in the 83rd minute after Lexington's #8 Nick Firmino was given a straight red card for his rash challenge on Alvarez.

In stoppage time, Chaney chested down a cross to substitute #9 Jon Bakero. Bakero showed great composure and laid it back off for Chaney who thundered home the game-tying goal.

In accordance with USL Jagermeister Cup rules, the game went straight to penalty kicks when the final whistle was blown.

After Chaney and Lexington's #37 Eliot Goldthrop traded misses in the first round, both teams netted their next two kicks. Epps missed from the spot for the visitors in the fourth round, setting up Bakero to lace home the winning penalty to secure the two points for the Jacks.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's comeback effort:

"I thought the beginning of the game was hard for us, and I'll take responsibility tactically for how we played. ¬©I thought we ended up being a little passive once after the first 10 minutes and didn't get after it. The team showed the character it has shown throughout the year. We've been behind 2-0 enough times and we found a way to work our way back into it. Obviously, you bringing a man off the last 10 minutes was a plus, but we pushed the game pretty hard. And even before that, we pushed the game hard to get to 2-2. ¬©So credit for the guys, they found a way to get the final goal. And two points is certainly a positive out of a night you're down to nothing."

Jeffries on the messaging when the team has been down this season:

"We try and compete every day. I think it's the group has confidence and a pretty good belief in itself. And it also has confidence that we'll find ways to get chances in front of goal right now. ¬©So I think those things carry over and we've been down enough times coming into halftime or in games that we don't like it, but we're not going to panic about it at this point."

Christian Chaney on the game-tying goal:

"I saw that they had been playing a very high line from the beginning of the game, and it was just a matter of timing and staying on side and finding the right opening. Jon [Bakero] came on the field and it was more reactive, at that late in the game, put the ball in the box and try to see what happens. ¬©And at that moment, I just needed to focus in on one and that thankfully went in the net."

Jon Bakero on the winning penalty:

'Well, my last penalty that I took was against him [Ketterer]. So I was thinking, should I go the same way I did last time? ¬©Because last time I scored. So I was like, does he remember? But yeah, I think Matt [Levy] made it easy for me, so did the other guy scoring in front of me, I just have to put it away."







United Soccer League One Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.