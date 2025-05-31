Greenville Tops Charleston Battery in 1-0 Win in USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charleston, SC - Saturday night Greenville Triumph SC shocked in-state rivals and USL Championship power Charleston Battery with a 1-0 win in the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage. It was only the second competitive meeting between the two South Carolina clubs since 2019.

The result keeps Greenville's USL Jägermeister Cup hopes alive, with two more crucial group stage fixtures on the horizon

Charleston got off to a quick start, nearly striking in the eighth minute, slipping into the 18-yard box for a dangerous shot on goal. Triumph goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg reacted quickly, diving to his right to parry the effort wide and keep things level. The first half unfolded with both teams battling for control through the midfield, neither side giving an inch. Then, in the 43rd minute, Greenville broke the deadlock with a brilliant counterattack that started in the backline. Michael Gonzalez connected with Ben Zakowski, who weaved his way past the defense and slotted home a confident finish past former Triumph keeper Christian Garner-giving Greenville a 1-0 lead before the break.

Charleston turned up the pressure early in the second half. In the 55th, Anthony Patti halted a threatening run inside Greenville's box before Rankenburg once again stepped up, and blocked a powerful shot to keep the visitors in front. Moments later, the Battery found the net, but the goal was waved off for offside. The visitors pushed for an equalizer late, and in the 89th minute, Rankenburg delivered again with a spectacular save from point-blank range-denying Charleston and preserving Greenville's lead. After five minutes of stoppage time and a full defensive effort, Greenville Triumph came out victorious, 1-0.

The Upstate club sits third in Group 6 standings and will return to league play next Saturday versus FC Naples.







