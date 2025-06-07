Tormenta FC Defeated in 2-0 Home Loss by Charlotte

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC on game night

(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga - South Georgia Tormenta FC took another hit to its record tonight after a 2-0 loss to Charlotte Independence.

The action at Tormenta Stadium started early after some confusion in South Georgia's box led to a handball, giving the visitors a penalty in the 5th minute. Goalkeeper Austin Pack dove in the correct direction of the shot, but just missed the ball, putting Charlotte up 1-0. In the 38th minute, a free kick to the away team's goal by forward Jonathan Nyandjo forced a save from the visiting goalkeeper at the top of the bar. The team went 1-0 down at halftime.

After a delayed start to the second half due to lightning, Tormenta came back ready for more. Multiple chances created by players like Nyandjo and forward Handwalla Bwana gave South Georgia much hope. Towards the end of the second half, a long shot by midfielder Mason Tunbridge was a fantastic opportunity for the Ibis to score, but the chance was stopped by Charlotte's goalkeeper. Ultimately, a last-minute goal by the visitors ended the match in their favor.

Tormenta FC is on the road for the next two matches against Texoma FC and One Knoxville SC, on Saturday, June 14 and Saturday, June 21. The Ibis returns home on Wednesday, June 25, to face FC Naples in more USL League One action.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 0-2 Charlotte Independence

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Callum Stretch, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Thabo Nare, Alon Drey, Gabriel Alves, Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle (C), Mason Tunbridge, Aaron Walker, Sebastian Vivas, Jonothan Nyandjo

CLT Starting XI: Nicholas Spielman, Javen Romero, Omar Ciss, Jon Baquero Gonzalez, Mouhamadou Ndiaye, Anthony Sorenson, Rafael Jauregui, Clay Dimick, Souai-bou Marou, Matthew Levy, Christian Chaney

Scoring Summary:

CLT: 5', Christian Chaney (PK)

CLT: 90+', Fabrice Ngah (Andes Palacios)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 45+', Jackson Kasanzu (Red)

CLT: 52', Javen Romero (Yellow)

CLT: 72', Anton Sorenson (Yellow)

CLT: 84', Andres Palacios (Yellow)

