Tormenta FC Comes up Short in 2-1 Versus Chattanooga

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Jonathan Nyandjo

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Jonathan Nyandjo(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga - Tormenta FC fell 2-1 at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday night against the Chattanooga Red Wolves, despite a late push and goal from midfielder Handwalla Bwana.

Former Ibis Joshua Ramos set up the opening goal in the 12th minute, sending a cross to Vasquez, who tucked it into the corner to bring the score to 1-0. Tormenta nearly answered in the 35th, as Jonathan Nyandjo's freekick skimmed just over the bar, and Oscar's curling corner in the 41st minute forced a punch-out save.

In the second half, Yaniv Bazini had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot in the 52nd, but his penalty attempt sailed just over the crossbar. Moments later, goalkeeper Austin Pack kept the Ibises in it with a series of impressive saves, including a full-reach stop in the 73rd minute.

A late surge in the 88th saw Bwana head home a pinpoint cross from Taylor Gray, cutting the deficit in half. But despite a flurry of chances, including two sets of back-to-back corner kicks, Tormenta couldn't find the equalizer before the final whistle.

Tormenta FC now looks to regroup and will face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on the road at Al Lang Stadium in the USL Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, May 31. Meanwhile, in USL W League action, Tormenta FC's women's team returns home for their home opener at Tormenta Stadium on Wednesday, May 28.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 1-2 Chattanooga Red Wolves

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Jackson Kasanzu, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral (C), Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas, Yaniv Bazini, Jonathan Nyandjo

CHA Starting XI: Declan Watters, Jordan Ayimbila, Wynand Wessels, Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis, Zahir Vasquez, Joshua Ramos, Ricardo Jérez, Pedro Hernandez, Omar Gomez, Omar Hernandez, Eric Kinzner

Scoring Summary:

CHA: 12', Zahir Vasquez (Joshua Ramos)

CHA: 69', Pedro Hernandez

TRM: 87', Handwalla Bwana (Taylor Gray)

Misconduct Summary:

CHA: 58', Joshua Ramos (Yellow)

TRM: 90', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow)

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.