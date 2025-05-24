Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - A USL League One rematch comes to South Georgia, with Tormenta FC facing off against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC this Saturday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Tormenta Stadium. This marks the second meeting between the two sides this season, following a thrilling 2-2 draw in April at CHI Memorial Stadium.

In their previous encounter, the match ended in a 2-2 draw at CHI Memorial Stadium. Midfielder Mason Tunbridge and forward Sebastian Vivas led the charge with two goals in the second half, only for a last-minute penalty to allow the Red Wolves to equalize. This time around, with home-field advantage and fresh off a narrow 1-0 loss to Spokane Velocity, the Ibis are hungry to claim a win in front of their fans on Saturday.

Saturday's match will also see the return of former Tormenta defender Joshua Ramos to Statesboro, now brandishing the Red Wolves kit. The U.S. Virgin Islands international joined the club in 2024 and made 17 appearances for the Ibis.

This rematch, reminiscent of the 2022 USL League One final, takes place this Saturday and promises to be another exciting matchup. Make sure to be among the first 100 fans through the gates at Tormenta Stadium to receive a free Tiger Balm hat, t-shirt, or crewneck. Tickets to Tormenta Stadium are available now.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2025

