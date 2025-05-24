Alfredo Midence Recalled to Lexington SC

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that midfielder Alfredo Midence has been recalled to parent club Lexington SC.

Midence officially joined the team on loan on March 27. He debuted with the Independence on April 11 against Forward Madison FC and started every USL League One match from that point on. Midence scored his first Jacks goal on the road in the Jacks' come-from-behind victory against Texoma FC on May 3, earning him Team of the Week honors.

Midence racked up four assists in his seven games played, which led the league. In the team's last league match, Midence set up Christian Chaney for the go-ahead goal in the Jacks' win over One Knoxville SC.

Midence earned Team of the Week honors for a second consecutive week in Week 10 in the squad's big comeback victory against Westchester SC. Midence set up Souaibou Marou's game-winning goal late in the match.

The club wishes Alfredo all the best as he returns to Lexington.

The 2025 season continues on Saturday, May 31 for the Jacks as they host Lexington SC in the Jagermeister Cup. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.