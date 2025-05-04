Jacks Complete Comeback, Beat Texoma FC 4-3

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Charlotte Independence completed the comeback Saturday night against Texoma FC, 4-3. The team, down 2-0 early, rallied to defeat the Texan squad late.

The Independence controlled play early, building up from the defense leading to two crosses with one resulting in a save by Texoma goalkeeper #1 Mason McCready in the 12th minute.

In the 21st minute, the high press from Texoma forced a Jacks turnover and #10 Ajmeer Spengler buried the shot off the misplaced pass to give Texoma a 1-0.

In the 29th minute, #20 Solomon Asante for Texoma FC bent a free kick with his right foot into the top right corner to extend the lead to two.

The Independence continued to battle and were rewarded. The attack built up off the foot of #7 Luis Alvarez who played a beautiful ball into #18 Alfredo Midence, who pulled it back and found #99 Christian Chaney on the six-yard box, burying it into the bottom corner to cut the lead in half as the game headed to halftime.

The Jacks found the equalizer in the 53rd minute. #15 Rafael Jauregui's cross hit the bar off an Alvarez shot and captain #17 Clay Dimick headed home the follow-up, making it 2-2.

Minutes later, the Jacks led. The Independence earned a corner kick. Shortly after, Alvarez laid it off for Midence, whose shot took a deflection into the back of the net for the 3-2 lead.

Texoma continued to battle and found the equalizer in the 84th minute. Spengler got his second of the game off a cross from #35 Brayan Padilla. Everything was all even with five minutes to play.

After Charlotte goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy made a strong save in the 89th minute, a penalty was given to the Jacks. Alvarez stepped up and coolly chipped it by McCready to give Charlotte back the lead in the 94th minute to clinch victory for the road side.

The final whistle blew after nine minutes of stoppage time and the Jacks return to the 704 with three points in their pocket.

QUOTES:

Clay Dimick on scoring in the win:

"It meant a lot to score that goal for the team, but most importantly we won and however I can help the team win is what I strive to do. I am super proud of the fight This team showed to come back and hold onto a win away from home!"

Luis Alvarez on the winning penalty:

"These are things that happen in the instant. I don't think anything crossed my mind. These are decisions that are made at the last minute, and thank God it happened. All my teammates know that I always try new things."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.