Velocity FC Surges to the Top of USL League One Standings with Gritty 3-1 Win over Westchester SC

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash. - In a tough and physical match against Westchester SC that saw six yellow cards, Spokane Velocity FC kept their composure and stayed the course en route to a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The win places the team at the top of the USL League One standings for the first time in club history. Velocity FC now holds a 4-1-2 record on the season.

"Yeah, I think it's two things. The coach in me is going to say it's very early in the season, of course-we're about a third in, and we've got a long way to go," Head Coach Leigh Veidman said of their new ranking. "But in saying that, the second thing, and the most important thing, is the players are fully in."

Westchester SC came out aggressively on both ends of the pitch and struck first in the 5th minute. A cross found Westchester SC forward Samory Powder, who hit a right-footed volley that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the net.

Spokane Velocity FC had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the first half, including a great look at an open goal in the 20th minute after Velocity FC forward Pierre Reedy collided with the Westchester SC goalkeeper. However, Reedy sent the ball high above the crossbar.

The equalizer came just before halftime. Reedy was in the right place during a 44th-minute corner kick, finding the ball and delivering a close-range strike into the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

"I just had a lot of pressure relieved after that goal, because it felt like I was trying so hard to finally get one," Reedy said. "Not the prettiest goal, but I got it over the line-and I was happy, got us back in the game."

Velocity FC picked up where they left off after halftime, scoring just four minutes into the second half to take a 2-1 lead.

The goal came from forward Anuar Peláez, who found the back of a wide-open net after Reedy collided with the Westchester goalkeeper outside the box-a play that resulted in one of Westchester SC's five yellow cards.

Just four minutes later, Westchester SC was awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the box. However, Velocity FC goalkeeper Carlos Merancio came up with a critical save to preserve the lead.

In the 63rd minute, Reedy showed off clever dribbling and footwork, escaping several Westchester SC defenders before finding an opening at the top of the box. He assisted defender Ish Jome, who curled a left-footed shot around the Westchester SC goalkeeper for Velocity FC's third and final goal of the match.

"Pierre had a good interception, and then he just kind of dribbled through, cut inside" Jome said of the setup for his second goal of the season.

"It was a bit of a transition moment for us, and so the defense wasn't really set. Thankfully, he was able to find me, and then I was able to score."

Velocity FC has now hit their stride with four consecutive victories and remains unbeaten in their last six matches.

Head Coach for Velocity FC, Leigh Veidman spoke to the preparation of the team prior to Sunday's match, stating:

"You saw a lot of pieces that we've been working on in training come out in the game. Their application, their willingness to be humble, to listen and grow, be coached, apply-it's all credit to the group."

Spokane Velocity FC will look to carry the momentum into their next away match against South Georgia Tormenta FC on May 10. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM PT. Watch this match on ESPN+.

Velocity FC will return home and face off against Richmond Kickers on May 18, 2025 at ONE Spokane Stadium. Kick off for this match is at 4:00 PM PT. For tickets to the next Spokane Velocity FC home match, visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

