Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 in First Match Against Portland Hearts of Pine

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward Madison FC draw level 1-1 in their first ever meeting with Portland Hearts of Pine tonight at Breese Stevens Field. Midfielder, Devin Boyce, converted a penalty kick that gave the Mingos the lead early in the match. Portland found a goal in the first half, but the Mingos' strong defense kept the score even for the remainder of the match ensuring them another point in the league table.







