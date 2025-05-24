Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 in First Match Against Portland Hearts of Pine
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
Forward Madison FC draw level 1-1 in their first ever meeting with Portland Hearts of Pine tonight at Breese Stevens Field. Midfielder, Devin Boyce, converted a penalty kick that gave the Mingos the lead early in the match. Portland found a goal in the first half, but the Mingos' strong defense kept the score even for the remainder of the match ensuring them another point in the league table.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 24, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 in First Match Against Portland Hearts of Pine - Forward Madison FC
- Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 Against Portland Hearts of Pine - Forward Madison FC
- Tormenta FC Comes up Short in 2-1 Versus Chattanooga - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Hearts Have Two Goals Waved Off, Held to Draw on Road in Madison - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Westchester Soccer Club Hosts Richmond Kickers FC in Third Match of Six Match Homestand - Westchester SC
- Alfredo Midence Recalled to Lexington SC - Charlotte Independence
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 in First Match Against Portland Hearts of Pine
- Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 Against Portland Hearts of Pine
- Match Preview: FMFC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine
- Forward Madison FC Announce Addition of Two Youth Clubs to Strategic Partnership
- Forward Madison FC Announces Girls Youth Development Academy