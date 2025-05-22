Match Preview: FMFC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC is back at home as they take on Portland Hearts of Pine for the first time ever this Saturday at 6pm right here at Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison FC will look to build on their recent offensive successes and continue to maintain possession as they aim to secure their second win of the season. On the other side of the pitch, Portland Hearts of Pine will also attempt to maintain their recent form as they chase their second win of the season.

FMFC VS. WESTCHESTER SC RECAP

The Mingos wasted no time putting the pressure on in their first-ever matchup against Westchester SC. With three early chances in the first 10 minutes of the match, including phenomenal shots on goal from both John Murphy Jr. and Nico Brown in the sixth and ninth minutes, respectively, Forward Madison looked to control the pace of the match early on. It was, however, Westchester that would strike first. The Mingos wouldn't stay down long, though, as a handball in the box from Westchester would pave the way for an extremely well-placed penalty kick by Derek Gebhard to level the score 1-1 in the 40th minute. While the score remained even, the Mingos didn't let up on any of their offensive pressure, creating multiple strong chances in the final minutes of the first half including another excellent shot on goal from John Murphy Jr. which was tipped just wide of the net.

Into the second half of play, the Mingos would continue their dominance on the offensive side of the ball with unrelenting pressure on Westchester's back line. A handful of great chances for Madison in the early minutes of the second half would keep Westchester on their heels for the remainder of the match, limiting any offensive production from the opposition. Forward would end the match completely dominating on their offensive front, notching 15 total shots and seven corners, beating out Westchester in both categories. Despite the match ending in a draw, the Mingos took home a precious point from the road and look to build on this impressive performance as they return back home to take on Portland Hearts of Pine next Saturday. Tonight's result moves the Mingos up to ninth in the League table.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as they return home to Breese Stevens Field.

Maintain high passing accuracy: Forward Madison currently ranks second in all of League One in passing accuracy. Continuing this trend will keep the Mingos in control of the match and its pace.

Limit Portland's crossing opportunities: Portland has shown their prowess in creating chances off of crosses into the box. Keeping these opportunities to a minimum is essential for the Mingos.

Capitalize on open chances: Capitalizing on the chances that Forward creates will keep them ahead in the match. Portland has yet to win a match when playing from behind, and playing to this advantage will be key for the Mingos.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back on the road as they take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, May 31st at 6 pm. Don't miss out on the action, watch the match here on ESPN+!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvsPOR

Saturday, May 24th, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

MAD: 1-1-5

POR: 1-1-4







United Soccer League One Stories from May 22, 2025

Match Preview: FMFC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.