Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 against Westchester SC

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Mingos wasted no time putting the pressure on in their first-ever matchup against Westchester SC. With three early chances in the first 10 minutes of the match, including phenomenal shots on goal from both John Murphy Jr. and Nico Brown in the sixth and ninth minutes, respectively, Forward Madison looked to control the pace of the match early on. It was, however, Westchester that would strike first. The Mingos wouldn't stay down long, though, as a handball in the box from Westchester would pave the way for an extremely well-placed penalty kick by Derek Gebhard to level the score 1-1 in the 40th minute. While the score remained even, the Mingos didn't let up on any of their offensive pressure, creating multiple strong chances in the final minutes of the first half including another excellent shot on goal from John Murphy Jr. which was tipped just wide of the net.

Into the second half of play, the Mingos would continue their dominance on the offensive side of the ball with unrelenting pressure on Westchester's back line. A handful of great chances for Madison in the early minutes of the second half would keep Westchester on their heels for the remainder of the match, limiting any offensive production from the opposition. Forward would end the match completely dominating on their offensive front, notching 15 total shots and seven corners, beating out Westchester in both categories. Despite the match ending in a draw, the Mingos took home a precious point from the road and look to build on this impressive performance as they return back home to take on Portland Hearts of Pine next Saturday. Tonight's result moves the Mingos up into eight in the League table.

1-0 WES, Obregón Jr. (17')

1-1 MAD, Gebhard (40')

Yellow, WES - Lawrence (44')

Yellow, MAD - Chilaka (45'+1')

Yellow, WES - Obregón Jr. (68')

Yellow, WES - Drack (72')

Yellow, WES - Bouman (73')

Yellow, MAD - Carrera-García (89')

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for Lumberjack Night as they take on Portland Hearts of Pine next Saturday at 6pm CST. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!

WES: #6 McClynn, #7 S. Powder (Guezen 70'), #12 Tetteh (Bouman 46'), #13 Hammersley, #17 Bolanos, #19 Drack, #22 Payne, #23 Palma (Jean-Baptiste 70'), #29 Obregón Jr., #66 N. Powder (Saydee 82'), #Lawrence

Subs not used: Jacomen, Peeters, Mačkić

MAD: #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #8 Boyce (Viader 62'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Bartman 92'), #19 Galindrez (Dourado 78'), #21 Carrera-García, #25 Sousa (Garcia 62'), #36 Lapsley, #77 Brown

