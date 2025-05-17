WSC Earns a Result in Exciting Home Match vs. Forward Madison FC

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







In a thrilling showdown, JC Obregon electrified the crowd with a stunning long-range goal that set the tone early. The drama continued with end-to-end action, a clutch equalizer, and a heroic penalty save that sealed an unforgettable 1-1 draw with Forward Madison.

In the 17th minute, Obregon showcased remarkable vision and precision, spotting Forward Madison FC's goalkeeper off his line and launching a strike from his own half. The ball soared over everyone and landed cleanly in the net from an astonishing ~70 yards out, putting Westchester Soccer Club ahead early. The intensity remained high as both teams pushed forward relentlessly, but it wasn't until the 40th minute that Forward Madison found the equalizer. A handball inside the box led to a penalty, which Derek Gebhard calmly converted to bring the match level. The second half continued with the same pace and pressure, and in the 67th minute, Forward Madison was awarded a second penalty. This time, however, Westchester goalkeeper Andrew Hammersley rose to the occasion, making a critical save to deny the go-ahead goal and preserve the 1-1 draw through the final whistle.

Westchester Soccer Club will return to their home field next Sunday, May 25th, where they will face off against the Richmond Kickers in what promises to be a competitive and high-stakes matchup. With strong fan support behind them and momentum building from recent performances, WSC will be looking to secure a crucial victory as they continue their campaign in front of their home crowd!







United Soccer League One Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.